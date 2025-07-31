Antrim’s Our Brewery has Great Taste

Our Brewery co-owner Jonathan Mitchell.

Antrim-based Our Brewery raised a well-deserved toast last week, having taken home an outstanding 11 Great Taste Awards in this year’s competition, including three of the prestigious three-star accolades, the highest possible honour.

Two of those beers — Untamed and Razma — are now nominated for the Golden Fork, one of the top prizes in the international food and drink world.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste Awards are the largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for food and drink. Every product is blind-tasted by panels of industry experts with no branding or packaging visible, making it purely about one thing: taste.

Of over 14,000 entries from 110 countries, fewer than 2% achieved the coveted three-star rating. Our Brewery’s award winners include Untamed, a wild ale spontaneously fermented with native microflora and aged in oak barrels for 27 months, Low Land, an Oud Bruin (brown ale) aged in Bordeaux oak barrels, and Razma, a barrel-aged beer inspired by Lithuanian Keptinis.

Judges were glowing in their praise for each beer, describing them as “extraordinary”, “next level” and “a thrill to judge”. Speaking about Untamed, one judge commented the beer has “clearly been through a labour of love and nurture and it is phenomenal”.

Co-founder Jonathan Mitchell said: “I was overwhelmed with pride, mainly for the team to get the recognition for all their hard work. I felt that it was deserved. The quality of the beer is phenomenal, the work ethic of the team is phenomenal, and I’m really appreciative of that.”

Head brewer Michael Bateson added: “I think these beers are really special because there is nothing like them locally. It all started with Jonathan’s passion and his desire to do something really different with beer. I feel lucky to be a small part of that.”

Both Untamed and Razma are now shortlisted for a Golden Fork Award, which will be announced at a black-tie ceremony in London this September, attended by industry leaders, food media, and some of the most talented producers from across the UK and beyond.

Our Brewery combines modern ideas with old-world techniques to create beer that is both exciting and timeless.