"Appalling act of criminal damage" carried out in church graveyard

An “appalling act of criminal damage” has been carried out in a Co Antrim graveyard police have said.

Officers are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to headstones located within a church graveyard in Ballymena.

Commenting on the incident, Chief Inspector Tate said: “We received a report on Monday afternoon (21 July) that headstones had been smashed at a graveyard located on the Cushendall Road. “It was reported that a teenage male had entered the area to carry out this appalling act of criminal damage, before running off down the Cushendall Road shortly before 1.45pm.

“The damage caused to the graves shows a total lack of respect and is very upsetting for grieving loved ones, when a graveyard is meant to be a place for quiet reflection to pay respects.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would ask those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you have information that would help our investigation, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 806 21/07/25.

“The young male is believed to have been wearing a white coat and had black hair, so this may help if you were in the area between 1pm and 2pm yesterday.

“A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous,” Chief Inspector Tate added.