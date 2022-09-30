Appeal for information after fatal collision involving lorry and car

It was reported shortly after 11.25am on Wednesday 28 September that a lorry and a grey Renault Modus had been involved in a collision in the area. Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

One man aged in his 80s, who was driving the Renault, was taken to hospital following the incident. Sadly, he has since passed away.

Police enquiries are continuing, and they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 582 28/09/22.

Police at accident scene