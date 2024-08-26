Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to reports of criminal damage caused to a number of premises and vehicles in Ballynahinch.

Sergeant Holmes said: “Sometime between 3am and 4am yesterday, Sunday 25 August, graffiti was sprayed on a number of commercial premises in the High Street, Lisburn Street, and Main Street areas of the town.

“Graffiti was also sprayed on a church in the Main Street area, and a number of vehicles in the Belfast Road area were spray painted.

“An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who say any suspicious activity in these areas, or who has any information or CCTV footage which might assist our investigation, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 434 of 25/08/24.

“Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”