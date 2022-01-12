Appeal for information following theft of machinery
Police are investigating after a number of items of machinery were reported stolen from a construction site.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 7:25 pm
The theft occurred last night (Tuesday) between 6.30pm and 7.30pm in the Bankmore Way East area of Omagh. A mini digger, generator and two trailers were among the items reported stolen. Officers are appealing to anyone with information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 236 of 12/01/22.