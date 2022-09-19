Appeal for witnesses to serious road traffic collision

A male motorcyclist is in a critical condition following the incident.

Sergeant Kilkey said: “The collision, which involved a motorcycle, and a black Hyundai Tucson, occurred shortly after midday on the Curr Road, Beragh, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.

“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

Police at accident scene

“The Curr Road was closed for a several hours as officers carried out investigations at the scene, with diversions in place. It has since reopened to traffic.