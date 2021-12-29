Applicants from Ireland wanted for positions on New Zealand dairy farm
A New Zealand dairy farm is inviting applications from people in Ireland who are interested in working there for a season.
In a post on Facebook, Keith Manton explained what the jobs will entail and what roles are available.
“Two farms milking 650 cows in a 60 bail rotary and 540 cows in a 50 bail rotary shed,” he stated.
“Looking for two assistant farm managers and two farm assistants.
“Experience not a must and full training will be provided.”
Mr Manton described the pay as “good” and said visas will be arranged for the successful applicants.
There will be a house included and work can also be provided “if your partner is keen to travel out too”.
The start date for the positions is 1 June 2022.
Anyone interested is asked to contact Mr Manton via Facebook.