Applicants from Ireland wanted for positions on New Zealand dairy farm

A New Zealand dairy farm is inviting applications from people in Ireland who are interested in working there for a season.

By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:00 pm

In a post on Facebook, Keith Manton explained what the jobs will entail and what roles are available.

“Two farms milking 650 cows in a 60 bail rotary and 540 cows in a 50 bail rotary shed,” he stated.

“Looking for two assistant farm managers and two farm assistants.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Image: Keith Manton, Facebook

“Experience not a must and full training will be provided.”

Mr Manton described the pay as “good” and said visas will be arranged for the successful applicants.

There will be a house included and work can also be provided “if your partner is keen to travel out too”.

The start date for the positions is 1 June 2022.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Mr Manton via Facebook.

IrelandNew ZealandFacebook