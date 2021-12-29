Applicants from Ireland wanted for positions on New Zealand dairy farm

In a post on Facebook, Keith Manton explained what the jobs will entail and what roles are available.

“Two farms milking 650 cows in a 60 bail rotary and 540 cows in a 50 bail rotary shed,” he stated.

“Looking for two assistant farm managers and two farm assistants.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: Keith Manton, Facebook

“Experience not a must and full training will be provided.”

Mr Manton described the pay as “good” and said visas will be arranged for the successful applicants.

There will be a house included and work can also be provided “if your partner is keen to travel out too”.

The start date for the positions is 1 June 2022.