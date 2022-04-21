Application period for FBIS-C Tier 2 further extended by department

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs have confirmed the application closing date is now 20 May at 4pm.

There are a significant number of applications currently being progressed and it is recognised that Tier 2 applications are for larger-scale transformational projects that require significant time and commitment to complete in the current market conditions.

The extension will allow farmers and growers who are currently working on their applications extra time to finalise all aspects of the application.

In addition, it will allow applicants more time to engage with their banks/lending institutions and work towards obtaining the supporting information or permissions required for the application process.

Only those farm businesses which submitted an expression of interest will be eligible to submit a full application for Tier 2 tranche 2 by the revised application closing date, 4pm on 20 May 2022.