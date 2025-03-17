Applications are open for a farm innovation visit on productive low carbon suckler and beef finishing systems

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is offering farmers the opportunity to take part in a farm innovation visit to learn about innovative approaches and technologies delivering sustainable low carbon suckler and beef systems.

This study tour is part of the Farm Innovation Visits Scheme which is being delivered by DAERA’s College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Over half the farms in Northern Ireland have a suckler cow enterprises, the beef sector is an important contributor accounting for approximately 20 per cent of gross agricultural output.

Like many sectors it faces challenges, in an ever changing climate there is an ongoing need to be resilient and enhance productivity while achieving environmental sustainability.

The group will travel to England mid June where the visit will be held over three days/two nights.

Improved performance driven by genetic selection, improved fertility, feed efficiency, and disease resilience will support low carbon livestock systems.

The tour will include visits to research institutes to see ongoing work quantifying emissions and genetic selection for lower methane ruminants. Systems to monitor and measure GHG emissions alongside benchmarking tools to aid management and reduce losses will be explored.

Visits will include suckler and beef finishing systems, focusing on efficient performance and incorporating innovative technologies and systems. They will include farmers within LEAF, Grasscheck GB, AHDB Farm Excellence Programme and other progressive farms with a focus on efficient grazing systems, maximising production from forages including legumes and multi species swards to reduce reliance on fertiliser and concentrate, sustainable soil management, improved soil health and enhanced biodiversity all of which when combined enable efficient low carbon productive systems.

Applications are invited from one member or employee of a farm business that has over three hectares of land with a minimum of 15 suckler cows or are rearing or finishing 30 calves or more.

Applicants must be over 18 years old on the application closing date and not in full-time education.

Fifteen places are available on this visit, these will be allocated with preference given to those who meet the criteria. To increase the benefits arising from the study tour, all applicants must identify a group of farmers to share their findings with upon their return.

The Farm Innovation Visit Scheme, which is part of the NI Rural Development Programme will cover the costs associated with setting up the visit, accommodation, travel and meals. Participants will be expected to meet any additional costs, including farm relief and travel insurance.

Farmers interested in participating can find out more details and complete an application form at: www.cafre.ac.uk/FIV .

Applications close at 4pm on Friday 21 March 2025.