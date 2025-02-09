Discover Apprenticeship training at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Apprenticeship training enables those working in the agri-food and land-based sectors to develop skills combining on-the-job learning with educational instruction.

Employed as an Apprentice within Agriculture, Equine, Food, Floristry or Horticulture businesses, learners work under the guidance of experienced professionals in their chosen field. This provides them with on-the-job training thus developing their hands-on skills and practical learning. Apprenticeship training at CAFRE is offered at a range of levels and typically takes two years to complete, depending on the qualification. Apprentices will attend training with CAFRE to develop their knowledge through classroom-based and practical education.

Equine Apprenticeship training is available at Enniskillen Campus to support those working in the equine sector. Learners can achieve Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications through attending the college on a block release basis, alongside their employment.

Employees from Kerry Omagh celebrated completing Level 3 Food and Drink Industry Apprenticeship training with CAFRE Lecturing staff Betty McLean and Alison Glover when they received their qualifications at the Loughry Campus Awards Day. (Pic: CAFRE)

Agriculture, Floristry and Horticulture Apprenticeships are offered at Greenmount Campus, Antrim. Learners enrol on Level 2 or Level 3 training depending on their area of employment.

Floristry and Horticulture learners attend training at Greenmount Campus, one day per week, developing their knowledge and skills complementing their employment.

Agriculture Apprenticeship training is available at Greenmount campus, Antrim, Enniskillen Campus and various out centres across Northern Ireland. Training in Agriculture is offered one day per week together with employment on a farm setting, which can be on their home farm or an employer’s farm.

Food Apprenticeship training at Level 2 and Level 3 is delivered in conjunction with the employer at their business premises. Learners gain practical, hands-on experience, developing the skills required to progress within their business under the supervisor of a mentor. Higher Level Apprenticeships and Degree Apprenticeships in Food and Drink Manufacture are delivered at Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

Agriculture Apprenticeship learners who were presented with their qualifications achieved through training at Enniskillen Campus with Philip Holdsworth (CAFRE Senior Lecturer) and William Johnston (CAFRE Lecturer). (Pic: CAFRE)

These programmes are taught during periods of block release from the business. They allow staff to further develop knowledge and skills to progress their careers into supervisory and management positions.

Employees enrolling on the NI Apprenticeship Training programme, regardless of their age, can help develop their career and benefit from improved job security.

Unlike traditional educational pathways, Apprenticeships allow individuals to earn a salary as they learn. Level 2 and Level 3 Apprentices must be employed in a Northern Ireland business for at least 21 hours per week.

If you are interested in securing employment after school but feel you would like to continue learning, Apprenticeship training could offer the perfect combination for you. For those who thrive in hands-on learning environments and want to build confidence and competence, discover Apprenticeships as an alternative to traditional education pathways.

Join CAFRE during Open Week (Tuesday, March 25-Saturday, March 29) to hear more about Apprenticeship training opportunities to build your career through practical experience and education.

For more information visit the events page of www.cafre.ac.uk