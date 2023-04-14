It's thought machinery at the farm may have ignited methane gas, with the fire then spreading to an area where the cattle were being held.

It is believed to be the deadliest barn blaze to have occurred in the US.

The Castro County Sherrif's Office, along with the Dimmitt, Hart and Nazareth Fire Departments, responded to the explosion and subsequent blaze at South Fork Dairy Farms, located 11 miles from the town of Dimmitt, on Monday evening.

An image of the scene shared by Castro County Sheriff's Office.

The Castro County Sheriff's Office said: “Upon arrival it was determined that one person was trapped inside and fire crews were able to locate the person and remove them from the building.

“The person was flown to the UMC Hospital in Lubbock. All employees were accounted for.”

Other first responders who attended the scene included Tulia FD, Muleshoe FD, Springlake FD, Earth FD, and the Sunnyside VFD, Bailey County Sheriff's Office, Lamb County Sheriff’s Office, Swisher County Sheriff’s Office, Texas State Fire Marshal Office, Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Emergency Management, Tulia EMS, AMR EMS, Earth EMS and the UMC Multi-patient EMS ambus.

In a statement, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller, said: “Texas agriculture received a tragic blow on the night of April 10th, when an explosion at a Panhandle dairy farm killed approximately 18,000 head of cattle and critically injured one agricultural worker.

“The South Fork Dairy Farms in Castro County had one female agricultural worker trapped inside a building after the explosion and fire on Monday. She is being treated at UMC hospital in Lubbock.

“Our prayers and our best hopes go out to her and her loved ones. While devastating, I’m grateful that there were no further injuries to Ag workers or any loss of human life.”

Mr Miller continued: “We don’t know all the facts yet surrounding this disaster, but I want all at TDA and in the agricultural community to keep the injured worker, her family, the dairy owners and their families, and the cattle owners and those who work at South Fork Dairy in their thoughts and prayers.

“This was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history and the investigation and clean-up may take some time.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and we all want to know what the facts are.

“There are lessons to be learned and the impact of this fire may influence the immediate area and the industry itself. Once we know the cause and the facts surrounding this tragedy, we will make sure the public is fully informed - so tragedies like this can be avoided in the future.”

Mr Miller thanked all the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who “came out to fight the flames and save lives”.

“We stand with the people of Castro County and all those impacted by this horrific event,” he added.