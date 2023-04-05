Arable still has a lot to offer

There’s no doubting the fact that tillage farmers have had a lot to cope with over the past number of years: bad weather and poor prices being at the top of the list.

So could the good news of recent weeks pave the way for a significant increase in the area of land of the acreage “tilled” in Northern Ireland?

One has only to quickly peruse the census figures from a century ago to realise that the area of land put under the plough locally was twice as large then as is the case today.

So we have the ground: the question is how to make best use of it!

Arable farming has many attractions: there is no day-to-day management of crops while science, in tandem with modern plant breeding, have combined to provide a host of opportunities for production based on high yields and crop quality.

Forage maize is a case in point. Who would have thought ten years ago that we would be growing this highly valuable crop on the scale now apparent?

For the traditional arable farmer specialising in combinable crops the key issue to be tackled is that of putting the single farm payment to best use.

Expert opinion would strongly indicate that there is a future for wheat and barley production locally.

But it’s got to be based on scale of operation, efficiency of production and the attainment of top yields.

These issues also bring into focus factors such as cereal price prospects, conacre lettings and input costs, all of which will be aired – no doubt – at different forums during the period ahead.

Recent trial work has also pointed to the scope of including industrial crops in a well managed rotation.

Hemp, sunflowers and a range of other oilseeds may well be options for the future.

So there may well be a bright prospect for arable production in the province.

But as is the case in all other sectors of farming, producers must be ready to respond in the wake of fast changing developments.