ArcZero continue successful ‘Road to Net Zero’ farm walk series
ARCZero, a farmer-led European Innovation Project co-funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, will be holding three events over the coming weeks
Each event will highlight different options that farmers can take on the road to NetZero.
This continues on from their successful series of farm walks last year which attracted large crowds.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The first event will be on the theme of ‘Net Zero and Animal Health’ and will be held on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at the dairy farm of Ian McClelland near Banbridge.
Registration for this event is now open on the ARCZero website (arczeroni.org).
The second event will be around ‘Net Zero and Biodiversity’ and will be held on Wednesday 24 May 2023 on the (beef and sheep) farm of Patrick Casement near Ballycastle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The third and final event will take place at Brook Hall Estate, Derry/Londonderry on Tuesday 20 June 2023. This will include an end of project conference in the morning followed by a farm walk in the afternoon on the theme of ‘Net Zero and Renewable Heat and Soils’.
ARCZero, led by Professor John Gilliland of Brook Hall Estate and Queen’s University, is comprised of seven innovative farmers from across NI, together with academic and industry partners including Devenish, Queen’s University, AgriSearch and Birnie Consultancy. It has been investigating practical ways to measure, manage and reduce carbon in ruminant farming.