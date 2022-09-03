ArcZero project offers us hope for the future

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, fundamentally, ARCZero represents a message of hope for the future.

Yes, at a very strategic level, the project will deliver the framework, which will be used to contextualise the targets set down within the climate change legislation agreed by Stormont earlier this year.

But more than this, ARC Zero will help identify fundamental management changes that can be introduced on every local farm in a very straightforward way. An much of this messaging will be delivered under the banner: “improving efficiency will deliver a reduced carbon footprint”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, of course, improving efficiency will also help deliver improved profits within every farm business.

Approximately 300 people attended the farm walk, hosted recently by the Harbison family.

Their Aghadowey farm looked an absolute picture.

But more than that, the visitors taking part in the event were provided with a unique opportunity to gauge what can be done to set meaningful targets that can harmonise both production and the factors that determine the size of the carbon footprint created by a farming business.

But ARC Zero is also serving to profile another –and equally important message.

Yes farming for carbon is the future.

But governments and consumers/retailers will have to pay farmers for the carbon they manage.

Government is already adopting this principle, where energy companies are concerned and their policies towards future fossil usage.

The fact is that farmers manage the largest carbon stores in the country: it’s in our soils, woodlands, trees and hedgerows.

So the same approach must be taken by government, where production agriculture is concerned.

And no better man to espouse this principle than ARCZero chairman, Professor John Gilliland.

To be honest, I have been very circumspect about the farming industry’s ability to respond effectively to climate change.