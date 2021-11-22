Ardnacashel Autumn Dressage League attracts good numbers
Ardnacashel were pleased to host week three of their autumn dressage league on Sunday 17th October 2021.
Judges Lucinda Webb and Fiona Young took charge of busy classes across the two arenas and a high level of competition.
A large intro junior class started off competition in ring 1 judged by Fiona Young.
The class was won by Jackson Laing on his lovely pony Prada with a score of 72.4%.
Intro senior followed on from the juniors with the class being won by Karina McVeigh on the lovely Coco with a score of 72.39%.
Prelim Junior was next on the schedule with this class being won by Niamh Rooney on Toffee with 76.15% in a test that highly impressed the judge.
A huge prelim senior I class came next with Louise McMinn on Lisbane Wizard scoring 78.65% in a beautifully relaxed and accurate test.
Over in ring 2 Lucinda Webb started her judging with the prelim senior II class, this was won by Robyn Catterall showing off her side saddle expertise on Arctic Eclipse with a score of 74.2%.
The newcomers class was next on the list and Lucy Donnan took the lead by an impressive 10% scoring 74.8% with her Killoughter Nugget.
In the novice class Reese Hogg took the honours with her lovely bay Smythy.
The 4 and 5 year old class, always exciting to watch for new and upcoming talent was won by Dale Roberts with Bellini.
Finishing the day was the elementary class which was won by Victoria McCandless with Koolstyle.
Many thanks to judges Lucinda Webb and Fiona Young for their expertise, special thanks also to the scribes and of course our scorers who work tirelessly to ensure all competitors get their score sheets promptly
Photographs courtesy of Hannah Jane Equine Photography
Results
Intro junior
1st Jackson Laing - Prada
2nd Rebecca Cowan - Ruby Tuesday
3rd Delilah Dillon - Tara
4th Elissa Cowan - Beltoy Panteal
5th Matthew Lyttle - RJ
6th Maisie Elliott - Bubba
Intro senior
1st Karina McVeigh - Coco
2nd Kerry Dickson - A Stolen Star
3rd Catherine McCarroll - Maggi May
4th Suzanne Cobain - Nora
5th Jackie Flynn - Meikle Dumbledore
6th Lindy Anstey - Sox
Newcomers
1st Lucy Donnan - Killoughter Nugget
2nd Alice Gilmour - Harvey Moon
3rd Keely Hopkins - Bailey Beau
4th Siobhan Holloway - Kind of Magic
5th Molly Rooney - Skylark Molly
6th Vicky Warnock - Buzz
Prelim junior
1st Niamh Rooney - Toffee
2nd Hollie Donnan - Bob
3rd Abbie Connor - Clohan Glory
4th Jackson Laing - Wesley
5th Eve Adair - Ballygarriss Robe
6th Robyn McMurray - Rocco Banana Man
Prelim senior I
1st Louise McMinn - Lisbane Wizard
2nd Simone Edwards - Lulu
3rd Victoria Hale - Robbie
4th Sharon Madine - Miguel Angel
5th Joanne Cairns - Ronnie
6th Helen Andrews - April Pizzazz
Prelim senior II
1st Robyn Catterall - Arctic Eclipse
2nd Gemma Rodgers - Oscar
Novice
1st Reese Hogg - Smythy
2nd Katie Watson - Lissyegan Bay News
3rd Olivia Courtney - Moo
4 and 5 year olds
1st Dale Roberts - Bellini
2nd Lauren Madine - Drumseek Prince
3rd Claire Forsythe - Western Warrior
4th Hannah McCoosh - Nera
5th Shenade Duggan - Henry
Elementary
1st Victoria McCandless - Koolstyle
2nd Reese Hogg - Smythy
3rd Hollie Donnan - Killoughter Nugget