Ards International Guitar Festival set to strike a chord

Ards and North Down Mayor Alistair Cathcart with musicians Gary Lutton and Amanda Agnew at the launch of Ards International Guitar Festival’s 2025 programme.

THE much-loved Ards International Guitar Festival is thrilled to announce its exciting 2025 programme, rocking into Newto wnards from April 9 -13.

This year’s line-up promises a dynamic mix of guitar-inspired gigs, free fringe events, insightful conversations, and a stunning photography exhibition by the acclaimed Scarlet Page.

Celebrating its 29th anniversary, the festival – organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council – continues to honour the world’s most popular instrument, bringing together some of the finest guitarists from across the UK, Ireland and around the world.

One of this year’s festival highlights is Ricky Warwick Unplugged. Best known for his work with The Almighty, Black Star Riders, and as Thin Lizzy's frontman since 2011, Ricky Warwick will join award-winning broadcaster Ralph McLean for an exclusive evening of music and conversation. Fans can look forward to hearing selections from Ricky’s extensive repertoire, as he shares stories from his remarkable career.

With his music videos having Internet views exceeding 200 million and bookings in every corner of the globe, Luca Stricagnoli is considered to be one of the most unique guitarists in the world.

Luca’s creative style, which led him to reinvent guitar playing with innovations like the Reversed Triple Neck Guitar and the Reversed Slide Neck, vastly contributed to expanding the boundaries of modern acoustic guitar. He will be appearing at The Queen’s Hall, Newtownards, on Friday, April 11, with support from John Tracey.

Renowned guitarist Gary Lucas, hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the best and most original guitarists in America”, is coming to Ards Arts Centre on Friday, April 11.

Having collaborated with icons like Lou Reed, Captain Beefheart, and Jeff Buckley and known for his genre-spanning performances on acoustic and electric guitar, Gary will be joined by Irish singer Ellen Lyons to collaborate on some of his best-known music, including Jeff Buckley songs and more.

Acclaimed rock photographer Scarlet Page will present her iconic exhibition, Resonators, at Ards Arts Centre from March 20 to April 13.

This compelling collection of portraits captures some of the world’s most legendary guitarists, offering a rare glimpse into their artistry. Resonators represents the culmination of Scarlet’s two-year global journey, first launched in 2015. This marks her first-ever exhibition in Northern Ireland, making it a must-see for music and photography enthusiasts alike.

Scarlet will also join Ralph McLean on Thursday, April 10, for an intimate conversation exploring the stories behind her iconic images and her 30-year career photographing music legends.

With performances from Declan Zapala, Gary Lutton, Cormac Neeson, Megan O’Neill, Amanda Agnew, Craig Ogden and more, guitar fans are in for a treat with this year’s impressive line-up.

Ards and North Down Mayor Alistair Cathcart said: “The guitar has always been celebrated in Newtownards, and I am delighted to welcome the return of the Ards International Guitar Festival. This year’s programme offers something truly special for music lovers of all ages, and we’re proud to host such a vibrant showcase of musical talent.”

Ards Guitar Festival Director Emily Crawford commented: “This year’s Ards International Guitar Festival presents a truly eclectic and very special line-up, there really is something to appeal to every taste from classical and contemporary to traditional Irish, Blues, folk and rock. We are privileged to be joined by some real legends of the instrument for five days of guitar celebration, chats and music.”

Ards International Guitar Festival runs from April 9-13. For ticket details or to view the full programme, please visit the website www.ardsguitarfestival.co.uk