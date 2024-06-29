The County Down-based herd, owned by Wilson, Karen and Andrew Patton, impressed judge Tom Kelly to win the prestigious premier herd title sponsored by Bank of Ireland; and a place in Holstein UK’s national herd competition.

Mr Kelly, owner of the noted Monamore Herd from Drogheda, County Louth, said it was a privilege to judge the 2024 competition. “I was lucky to grow up on a farm where I developed a passion of dairy cows. This competition is all about honouring Holstein cows, and encouraging the comradery and friendship that develops over the years between enthusiastic and like-minded pedigree breeders.

“I’ve spent a very enjoyable, but challenging, four days travelling around Northern Ireland visiting top-class herds. The quality of herds in the premier section has been incredible, and I’ve seen some fabulous individual heifers and cows.

Tom Kelly continued: ”I would like to congratulate everyone who took part. Every herd was very well presented and really worth visiting. I was impressed with the management systems and everyone is doing a great job producing milk from fantastic cows.”

The 260-cow Ards Herd can be traced back to 1959 and is currently averaging 8,850kgs at 4.34% butterfat and 3.5% protein with a somatic cell count of 51. The Ards prefix won a Master Breeder Award in 2019 and is famed for producing top-quality bulls, cows and heifers. It’s successful and proven cow families include Ruth, Lou Ella, Ashlyn and Beyonce.

Ards won the premier herd title in 2022 and secured a number of prizes in this year’s competition, including best large herd in the premier section, best senior cow and best 70T cow with Ards Kingboy Beyonce. Ards Skywalker Beyonce was the second placed junior cow and the Beyonce family secured the award for the best cow family group.

Andrew Patton was Holstein UK’s 2017 President’s Medal winner and is a regional co-ordinator for the NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club. He confirmed that the Ards Herd currently boasts 70 EX classified cows, which includes eight 94-point cows and EX95 and EX96 individuals. There are 135 VG females, which this year includes in excess of 40 VG two-year-olds, including three VG87 heifers and the VG88 Ards Lambda Camomile.

The award for the best overall herd in the junior section went to Tommy and Mark Henry’s 180-cow Mostragee Herd based at Stranocum in North Antrim.

Mostragee claimed a number of the junior section’s top awards including best medium herd, best junior heifer with Mostragee Hurricane Ambrosia, best senior cow with Mostragee Bomber Louise 3, second prize 70T cow with Mostragee Bombero Froukje and third place junior cow with Mostragee Pepper Froukje.

The hotly contested competition is one of the highlights of Holstein NI’s annual calendar, with club secretary John Martin confirming that almost 80 herds took part which represents over 12,000 cows.

John said: “The competition continues to grow annually with a significant number of new entrants competing this year. It was judged over a number of weeks with four judges taking on the unenviable task of selecting the winners. Judges Tom Kelly (Monamore), Bryan O’Connor (Bawnmore), Jessica Hall and David McNaugher (Mullaugher) travelled around the province inspecting the herds in the premier, senior, intermediate and junior sections.

“The judges enjoyed the challenge and were full of praise for the competing herds and the enthusiasm of the herd owners. It is very encouraging to receive such positive feedback and it bodes well for the future of the competition.”

Club chairman Paul Dunn thanked the category sponsors – Bank of Ireland (premier); Trioliet (senior); Norbrook (intermediate) and Cookstown Dairy Services (junior).

“I would also like to thank the judges for giving up their time and using their expertise; and thanks also to the stewards, exhibitors and everyone who contributed to ongoing success of the competition.

Paul Dunn also congratulated club secretary John Martin on his MBE for services to the dairy industry, announced recently in his Majesty King Charles III’s Birthday Honours List.

Herd competition results

JUNIOR SECTION

Best heifer: 1, Tommy and Mark Henry, Mostragee Hurricane Ambrosia 2; 2, McCorry family, Hallow Jordy Twizzle; 3, Stephen McAllister and Chris Coote, Beechlodge Crosby Carlin.

Junior cow: 1, Graham Family, Drumgoon Kaminsky Lilac; 2, McCorry Family, Derrymore Bretagne Monica Red 3; 3, Tommy and Mark Henry, Mostragee Pepper Froukje.

Senior cow: 1, Tommy and Mark Henry, Mostragee Bomber Louise 3; 2, Robert Shanks, Dunadry Cora 49; 3, Roy and Alistair Pillow, Kildarton Dempsey Flora.

70T cow: 1, Robert Shanks Dunadry Cora 49; 2, Tommy and Mark Henry, Mostragee Bombero Froukje; 3, Stephen McAllister and Chris Coote, Boghill Jabir S Froukje.

Cow family group: 1, Alwyn Burns, Meta; 2, Stephen McAllister and Chris Coote, Carlin; 3, Ian Maybin, Poppy.

Bull progeny group: 1, Robert Shanks, Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul; 2, Roy and Alistair Pillow, Coldsprings Ponder; 3, Stephen Brown, Ri-Val-Re Rager Red.

Small herd: 1, Roy and Alister Pillow, Kildarton; 2, Stephen Brown, Cooley; 3, Stephen McCahon, Dernagross.

Medium herd: 1, Tommy and Mark Henry, Mostragee; 2, Thomas Boyd, Lealies; 3, Noel Willis, Conncorr.

Large herd: 1, Alwyn Burn, Curlough; 2, Graham Farms, Drumgoon; 3, Robert Shanks, Dunadry.

Best new entrant, small herd: 1, Stephen McCahon, Dernagross; 2, Derek and Jennifer Glenn, Bovevagh.

Best new entrant, medium herd: 1, Thomas Boyd, Lealies; 2, Noel Willis, Conncorr.

Best new entrant, large herd: 1, Graham Farms, Drumgoon; 2, Robert Shanks, Dunadry.

INTERMEDIATE SECTION

Best heifer: 1, Richard Shanks, Bloomhill Raven DE; 2, Gordon and Matthew Breen, Cherryblossom Doc Pala; 3, John Hamilton, Cottage Daredevil Marian.

Junior cow: 1, Richard Shanks, Bloomhill Silverado Begonia; 2, Ian and Arnold Boyce, Scotchcaw House Rossabell 2; 3, Thomas Martin, Ashmar Casper Emma.

Senior cow: 1, Ian and Arnold Boyce and Dennis Torrens and Sons, Scotchcaw Casper Roberta; 2, Thomas Martin, Ashmar Mogal Kimi; 3, Chris Heenan, Whinchat Incredibull Tippy.

70T cow: 1, Richard Shanks, Bloomhill Supershot Patsy; 2, Ian and Arnold Boyce and Dennis Torrens and Sons, Killane La Bron Roberta 56; 3, David and Stephen Morrison, Toberanne Armani Della.

Cow family group: 1, Ian and Arnold Boyce and Dennis Torrens and Sons, Roberta; 2, Thomas Martin, Emma; 3, David and Stephen Morrison, Credit.

Bull progeny group: 1, David and Stephen Morrison, Pine Tree Heroic; 2, Gordon and Matthew Breen, Cherryblossom, Peak Tropic; 3, Ian and Arnold Boyce, Delaberge Pepper.

Small Herd: 1, Gordon and Matthew Breen, Cherryblossom; 2, William Watterson and Sons, Lisnamorrow; 3, Chris Heenan, Barbican.

Medium Herd: 1, Ian and Arnold Boyce, Scotchcaw; 2, Richard Shanks, Bloomhill; 3, Thomas Martin, Saltwater.

Large herd: 1, David and Stephen Morrison, Toberanne; 2, John Hamilton and Sons, Cottage; 3, Edward Agnew, Laney.

SENIOR SECTION

Best heifer: 1, Alan and Leanne Paul, Slatabogie Lambda Gold; 2, Mark and William Truesdale, Leagh Kynder Bruno; 3, John and Jack Mitchell, Cedarmore Handsome Almeric.

Junior cow: 1, Alan and Leanne Paul, Aliann Pepper Lila Z; 2, Mark and William Truesdale, Dunbanard Rager Ashlyn Red; 3, Alex and Stephen Brown, Moneyhaw Homeground Blackbird.

Senior cow: 1, Stewart and Jonny Lyons, Skerryview Amusing Tart Bellstar; 2, Alan and David Irwin, Redhouse 1974 Piston Dot; 3, Mark and William Truesdale, Dalevalley Secreta Barbie.

70T cow: 1, Robin Orr, Ballyportery Baloo Maud; 2, Stewart and Jonny Lyons, Skerryview Captain Maid; 3, Alan and David Irwin, Redhouse 1840 Topshot Dot.

Cow family: 1, John and Jack Mitchell, Lulu; 2, Alan and Leanne Paul, August; 3, Robin Orr, Etielle.

Bull progeny group: 1, Alex and Stephen Brown, Sandy Valley Piston; 2, J and W Bolton, Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul; 3 Stephen and Mark Montgomery, Westcoast Penman Praser.

Small herd: 1, Alan and Leanne Paul, Slatabogie; 2, Mark and William Truesdale, Castletru; 3, Steven Robinson, Cluntagh.

Medium herd: Robin Orr, Ballyportery; 2, Alan and David Irwin, Redhouse; 3, Jay Warden, Ballygrainey.

Large herd: 1, J and W Bolton, Carrickfarm; 2, Stephen and Mark Montgomery, Gortree; 3, John and Jack Mitchell, Grovedairy.

PREMIER SECTION

Best heifer: 1, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Lambda Apple 2; 2, George and David Simpson, Damm Rager Eve 2; 3, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Robin Lovestruck Red.

Junior cow: 1, Alan McMurray, Matfield Sidekick Rhapsody; 2, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Skywalker Beyonce; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Rapid Roxie.

Senior cow: 1, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Kingboy Beyonce; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Jedi Danna; 3, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Doorman Apple.

70T cow: 1, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Kingboy Beyonce; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Jedi Danna; 3, Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Inch Breadwinner Daphne 2.

Cow family: 1, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Beyonce; 2, R McLean and Sons, Danna; 3, Geoffrey Patton, Cinderella.

Bull progeny group: 1, Jim and Nicholas McCann, Val-Bisson Doorman; 2, Gaston and John Wallace, Stantons Chief; 3, George Mitchell, Delaberge Pepper.

Small herd: 1, Paul Dunn, Dunbanard; 2, Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Inch; 3, JT and HM Henning and Sons, Cornagrally.

Medium herd: 1, Alan McMurray, Matfield; 2, George and Jason Booth, Beechview; 3, Jim and Nicholas McCann, Simlahill.

Large herd: 1, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough; 3, Cyril and Martin Millar, Millars.

1 . Herds Inspection Competition Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards, were the overall winners of Holstein NI’s 2024 Herds Inspection Competition. They were congratulated by premier herd judge Tom Kelly, Drogheda; and sponsor Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Columba O’Hare, Newry.iePhoto: Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards, were the overall winners of Holstein NI’s 2024 Herds Inspection Competition. They were congratulated by premier herd judge Tom Kelly, Drogheda; and sponsor Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Columba O’Hare, Newry.ie Photo Sales

2 . Herds Inspection Competition Paul Dunn won the premier section’s best small herd award. He is pictured with judge Tom Kelly, and sponsor Richard Primrose. Picture: Columba O’Hare, Newry.iePhoto: Columba O’Hare, Newry.ie Photo Sales

3 . Herds Inspection Competition Premier section prize winners Alan and Samuel McMurray received their awards from Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland; and judge Tom Kelly, Drogheda. Picture: Columba O’Hare, Newry.iePhoto: Columba O’Hare, Newry.ie Photo Sales

4 . Herds Inspection Competition Best heifer in the premier section was owned by Sam McCormick. He was congratulated by sponsor Richard Primrose; and judge Tom Kelly. Picture: Columba O’Hare, Newry.iePhoto: Columba O’Hare, Newry.ie Photo Sales