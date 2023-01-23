Are you a Loughry Food Graduate?

Having recently established a CAFRE Food Alumni, Loughry will host its first Alumni event on campus.

Whether you are interested in reminiscing past adventures, networking with former classmates, or finding out about how to progress your professional development, the CAFRE Food Alumni should have something to offer you.

The January event will have as its theme “Continued Professional Development” with presentations from:

Drew McIvor, Head of Business Development at Invest NI, interviewed by Peter Simpson (Head of Food Technology Branch, CAFRE)

Clare Campbell, Food Technologist, CAFRE – “Making the most of CPD and professional body membership”

Gary Andrews, Group Skills Development Manager, Dale Farm Ltd – “From graduate to industry specialist, a CPD journey”

Shirley Malcomson, Campus Redevelopment, CAFRE – “The future – a look at the latest Loughry redevelopment plans”

Attendees will also have a chance to view Loughry’s new and existing facilities.

Pre-booking is essential.