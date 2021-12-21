Are you ‘Mad for Massey’? This fundraising raffle is sure to delight!

The society is raising much-needed funds to ensure it can continue with its work, including running the Narrow Gauge Railway in Stradbally and the National Steam Rally.

The Irish Steam Preservation Society is a voluntary organisation based in Stradbally, County Laois, whose aim is to preserve and maintain machinery connected to Ireland’s industrial, agricultural and social heritage.

It launched the SOS: Support Our Steam appeal following an incredibly difficult 2020, when Stradbally Woodland Railway was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the society was forced to cancel its annual National Steam Rally.

Now, as part of its fundraising efforts, a Massey 135 Multi-Power is the top prize in a special draw.

Tickets are €10 for one, or three for €20, with proceeds going towards the society’s work, as well as Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

Aoibheann’s Pink Tie was set up in 2010 by Jimmy Norman and Mick Rochford, following the death of Jimmy’s daughter, Aoibheann.

The charity provides financial and practical support to families of children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The society’s SOS: Support Our Steam appeal aims to cover the transportation costs of bringing the Mann steam traction home from England following its restoration to working order, cover unavoidable overheard costs associated with running the Stradbally Woodland Railway and make up for revenue lost as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The society explained: “As a new year begins, we are looking to the future.

“Our steam loco, Róisín, has been locked up in her shed all year and we’re counting down the days until she can pull trains for the public again.

“In a different shed in England, another engine of ours is waiting to come home to Stradbally in steam for the first time in years.

“The Mann engine is a road-going steam vehicle belonging to the society and its return to steam on home turf is imminent.

“In order to make sure that Róisín can leave her shed and that the Mann engine can come home, we’re appealing to the public for donations to make up for our losses in income during 2020.

“The funds raised will ensure that the railway can open to the public again - subject to any public health guidelines, which may be in place in the future - and to cover the transportation costs of bringing the Mann engine back home again.

“The society has created innumerable happy memories and memorable occasions for untold thousands of people throughout its 55-year history.

“Please help us make sure we can continue to do this long after Covid-19 is gone, and for many years into a much brighter future.”

The Irish Steam Preservation Society is raffling the beautiful Massey Ferguson 135 Multi-Power at the National Steam Rally, Stradbally, on the August Bank Holiday weekend 2022.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/MADFORMASSEYRAFFLE