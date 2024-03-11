Are you on track with your heifer performance?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reducing age of first calving to 24 months has significant economical and performance benefits, however, this still appears to be a challenge on many dairy farms.

Where are heifers falling behind? Is it due to heifers not meeting target growth rates or issues with fertility? It is crucial to know what is going on, on your farm and what key performance indicators (KPI’s) that you should be looking for to ascertain heifer performance.

Three KPI’s that are a good starting point to assess heifer performance are:

Laura McConnell, ruminant nutritionist, Fane Valley Feed

Age of first calving – target 22 – 24 months

% of heifers that re calve into the herd – target is 90%

% of heifer yield compared to milking cow yield – target over 80%

To enable heifers to calve down within the target window, they must be served at 13 – 15 months, at which point they should be greater than 55% of mature bodyweight.

To enable heifers to meet growth targets, they need to grow at an average of 0.8kg per day (ADG) throughout the whole rearing phase.

However, two key points for consideration:

Firstly, heifer growth is not linear – 50% of skeletal growth occurs within the first 6 months of life. If this opportunity for frame development is missed, it cannot be regained later in the rearing phase even on an elevated plane of nutrition. You may be able to get heifers to meet ‘bodyweight’ targets, but this will be due to laying down excess bodyfat as opposed to lean tissue and bone development.

Secondly, feed efficiency is highest in a young animal. Feed conversion rate is typically 2:1 during the pre – weaned phase. By 6 months of age this has already declined to 4:1.

As the grazing season approaches, keep these considerations in mind and be aware that heifers that were thriving during the housed period can lose momentum at grass especially if weather and grazing conditions are challenging. Under ideal grazing conditions, grass can support 0.8kg ADG but the reality is that grazing is highly variable due to weather and grass quality. Concentrate supplementation of 2kg per head per day throughout the grazing season is advised to keep heifers on track.

