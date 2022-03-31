Area 4 Salers Cattle Club hosted a spring show at Dungannon

The Salers sale was sponsored by Provita Animal Health and photography provided by Mullagh Photography.

Topping the Salers trade and equalling the top price on the day at 3,600gns was the Overall Champion, Carrick View Paddy Welshman from Carrick View Salers brought out by George McCall Jnr. He was purchased by Pedigree British Blue breeders Anne Morrison for her Chatham herd based in Armoy, Co Antrim to be used on heifers. Carrick View Paddy Welshman was born on 15 October 2020 and sired by French bull Orient, out of Sligo Pheobe.

The Reserve Salers Champion was awarded to the fifteen-month-old junior heifer, Drumlegagh Robyn from J and E A Elliot, Drumlegagh Salers, she sold to the second highest price of the day at 2,300gns and was purchased by pedigree breeder Ryan O’Neill for his Hollyhill herd of pedigree Salers. Robyn was sired by French bull Loyal and out of homebred cow Drumlegagh Gweneth.

Area 4 Representative Mr Stephen Maginn sold his second prize junior heifer, Lisnamaul Rachael for 1,450gns to J Clinton, Co Donegal. Rachael a Nemo sired February-2021 heifer was out of the French import Ondine. Seamus Connell sold his 3rd prize junior heifer, Ballykeel Rosie an Imperial sired daughter out of Ballykeel Melody to R Giles, Co Tyrone for 1,200gns.

One bull sold to a top of 3,600gns and an average of £3780. +£175 on Oct 2021 Three females sold to a top price of 2,300gns and an average of £1732.50

A huge thank you must go to the club members of Area 4 for arranging this event and co-ordinating the marketing and promotion of the sale, and the sale animals.

Show Results

Judge: Niall Hunt, Templeboy, Co Sligo

Bull class 1st CarrickView Paddy Welshman (Lot 1) – 3,600gns to Anne Morrison, Armoy, Co Antrim 2nd Lower Bolie Rambo (Lot 2)

Senior heifer class 1st Lisnamaul Penny (Lot 5) 2nd Ballykeel Peggy (Lot 4)