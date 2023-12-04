Knockagh View held an arena eventing competition at the weekend which was very well supported.

Thanks are extended to everyone who supported the competition – the course had quite a few questions but jumped very well and there were some super classes with great jumping.

Knockagh View would like to thank the judge Heather Camlin, arena party Lesley Wilson, Greg Wilson and John Healy, the photographer Ellie Johnston and Scott in the cafe.

Congratulations to everyone who received their qualification for the Pony Club Spring Festival.

Zac Bradley and Susie picked up their spring festival qualification in the 70cms class at Knockagh View Arena Eventing. (Pic: Ellie Johnston)

Knockagh View are planning to run another arena eventing competition in the New Year, so watch this space!

Next week is their Christmas show and they are so excited to get into the festive spirit!

Don't forget entries close today (Thursday) at 12noon, numbers are restricted due to time so don’t leave it too late.

Results

Grace Morton on her way to winning the 70cms class at Knockagh View’s Arena Eventing. (Pic: Ellie Johnston)

60cms:

1st Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy (g);

2nd Zac Bradley, Susie (m);

3rd Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker (g);

Annie Morrow and Rocket Lady clearing the whiskey barrels at Knockagh View’s Arena Eventing. (Pic: Ellie Johnston)

4th Ashleigh Gaston, Dansantini Rose (m).

70cms:

1st Grace Morton, Candypops (m);

3rd Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy (g);

Amie Ross and Lola jumping well in the metre class at Knockagh View’s Arena Eventing. (Pic: Ellie Johnston)

4th Zac Bradley, Susie (m);

5th Ellie-Mae Kerr, Jokin Joe (g);

6th Paige Erwin, Made in Japan (g);

7th Isobel Abernethy, Shadow of a Star (m).

80cms:

1st Lucy Irvine, Georgie;

2nd Nicole Lawther, Lyra (m);

3rd Sophie Moore, Diamond Daydream (m);

4th Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe, Highstreet Yorkie (g);

5th Isobel Abernethy, Shadow of a Star (m);

6th Alice Salters, Libby (m).

90cms:

1st Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer (m);

2nd Alison Mclean, Shi (m);

3rd Eve Lindsay, The Highwayman (g);

4th Ian McCluggage, Lir (g);

5th Ella Watters, Shadows Golden Boy (g);

6th Alice Salters, Wilderwood Storm (g).

1M:

1st Eve Lindsay, The Highwayman (g);

2nd Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer (m);