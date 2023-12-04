Arena eventing competition held at Knockagh View
Thanks are extended to everyone who supported the competition – the course had quite a few questions but jumped very well and there were some super classes with great jumping.
Knockagh View would like to thank the judge Heather Camlin, arena party Lesley Wilson, Greg Wilson and John Healy, the photographer Ellie Johnston and Scott in the cafe.
Congratulations to everyone who received their qualification for the Pony Club Spring Festival.
Knockagh View are planning to run another arena eventing competition in the New Year, so watch this space!
Next week is their Christmas show and they are so excited to get into the festive spirit!
Don't forget entries close today (Thursday) at 12noon, numbers are restricted due to time so don’t leave it too late.
Results
60cms:
1st Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy (g);
2nd Zac Bradley, Susie (m);
3rd Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker (g);
4th Ashleigh Gaston, Dansantini Rose (m).
70cms:
1st Grace Morton, Candypops (m);
3rd Zara Abernethy, Greendown Ozzy (g);
4th Zac Bradley, Susie (m);
5th Ellie-Mae Kerr, Jokin Joe (g);
6th Paige Erwin, Made in Japan (g);
7th Isobel Abernethy, Shadow of a Star (m).
80cms:
1st Lucy Irvine, Georgie;
2nd Nicole Lawther, Lyra (m);
3rd Sophie Moore, Diamond Daydream (m);
4th Maeve Rolston-McAuliffe, Highstreet Yorkie (g);
5th Isobel Abernethy, Shadow of a Star (m);
6th Alice Salters, Libby (m).
90cms:
1st Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer (m);
2nd Alison Mclean, Shi (m);
3rd Eve Lindsay, The Highwayman (g);
4th Ian McCluggage, Lir (g);
5th Ella Watters, Shadows Golden Boy (g);
6th Alice Salters, Wilderwood Storm (g).
1M:
1st Eve Lindsay, The Highwayman (g);
2nd Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer (m);
3rd Amie Ross, Lola (m).