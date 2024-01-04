Arena eventing continues at Lusk

Those riders with a Q by their name are pony club riders who are now qualified for the PC Spring Festival at Necarne. Results:Class 1 - 1m: 1st (Q) - Sarah Gilchrist - Hazeldene Mighty Max; 2nd - Aimee Webb - NalaClass 2 - 90cm: 1st - Rory Lavery - Charlie; 2nd (Q) - Charlotte Glenn - Paddy Maloney; 3rd (Q) - Eve Lindsay - Arctic Light; 4th - James McEvoy - Jones; 5th (Q) - Maeve Clarke - Home Alone Archie; Also Q - Zara Smyth (Tilly), Riona Savage (Knockash Willis) and Ella Lindsay (Willow) Class 3 - 80cm: 1st (Q) - Charlotte Betts - Frankie; 2nd (Q) - Ellis Donnelly - Sally Star; 3rd - Jim McShane - Denzil; 4th (Q) - Cara Napier - Midget G; 5th (Q) - Cara Hamill - Bella; Also Q - Harley McKeag (Lady Maureen) and Erin Doherty (Consider it Dun) Class 4 - 70cm: 1st - Heather Steele - Cardi; 2nd (Q) - Annabelle Betts - Hacker; 3rd Alice Gilmour - Harvey Moon; 4th (Q) - Anna Reid - Dubhaileans Bobcat; 5th (Q) - Zac Bradley - Susie; 6th - Tabitha Cullen - Marley; Also Q - Emma Morrison (Kaz)