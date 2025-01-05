Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers Association hold honey show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers Association held a honey show recently.

The results were as follows.

3 Jars of Uniform Grade Extracted Honey:

1st Thomas Williamson, 2nd,Martin Carragher, 3rd Robert Cassells, Hc. Wilbert Liggett

An eight-week introduction to beekeeping course will be held in Middletown Parish Hall starting Wednesday 29 January. (Pic: Freelance)

2 Jars of Light Grade Honey:

1st Wilbert Liggett, 2nd Dennis Hanna,3rd Thomas Williamson, HC Martin Carragher

2 Jars of Medium Grade Honey:

1st Dennis Hanna, 2nd Robert Cassells,3rd Thomas Williamson, HC Martin Carragher

Honey show judge Mr Gail Orr assisted by Martin Carragher and Jennie Murphy. (Pic: Freelance)

2 Jars of Dark Grade Honey:

1st Wilbert Liggett, 2nd Dennis Hanna.

2 Jars of Creamed Honey:

1st Robert Cassells, 2nd Thomas Williamson

2 Jars of Granulated Honey:

1st Thomas Williamson, 2nd Noreen Murphy

One Frame of Comb for Extraction:

1st Thomas Williamson, 2nd Denni Hanna, 3rd Martin Carragher

Miscellaneous:

1st Thomas Williamson, 2nd Deidre Macklin

1 Beeswax Block/Mould:

3rd Thomas Williamson

Photography/Artwork:

1st Deidre Macklin

3 Beeswax Candles:

1st Thomas Williamson

Honey Fruit Cake (Recipe A):

1st Joanna McGlaughlin

Honey Cake Own Recipe:

2nd Joanna McGlaughlin

One Jar of Honey for Tasting:

1st Terry McElvaney, 2nd Joanna McGlaughlin,3rd Wilbert Liggett, HC Robert Cassells

Novice Classes

One Jar of Honey for tasting:

1st Robert Little

2 Jars of Uniform Grade Honey:

1st Robert Little

Supreme Honey Cup in Classes 1-10:

Dennis Hanna Class 3

Stanley Zwecker Cup Winner in Class 1:

Thomas Williamson

Rex Regina Tyrone Crystal Bowl – Most Points:

Thomas Williamsom

Mullarchy Shield Novice Class – Most Points:

Robert Little

McGlaughlin Shield Honey for Tasting:

Terry McElvaney

Sean Barrett Cup Novice Honey for Tasting:

Robert Little

Beginners Course 2025

Are you interested in taking up beekeeping? Or, just want to find out more about bees and the environment?

You will be pleased to know that Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers are running an eight-week introduction to beekeeping course in Middletown Parish Hall, Middletown, starting Wednesday 29 January at 7.30pm.

This is an introductory course to allow you to decide if beekeeping is for you.

It covers natural history of the honeybee, the honeybee colony, products of the hive, beekeeping equipment, honeybee health and bees and the environment.

The course also includes some hands-on experience with honey bees at the association’s apiary, as well as FIBKA membership / insurance. The total cost of the course is GBP 100 / EUR 110.

On completion of the course you will receive a certificate of attendance.

To book a place and get further information, please contact [email protected]

Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers meet on the second Wednesday of each month, except July, in the Church of Ireland Hall, Middletown, Co. Armagh.