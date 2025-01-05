Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers Association hold honey show
The results were as follows.
3 Jars of Uniform Grade Extracted Honey:
1st Thomas Williamson, 2nd,Martin Carragher, 3rd Robert Cassells, Hc. Wilbert Liggett
2 Jars of Light Grade Honey:
1st Wilbert Liggett, 2nd Dennis Hanna,3rd Thomas Williamson, HC Martin Carragher
2 Jars of Medium Grade Honey:
1st Dennis Hanna, 2nd Robert Cassells,3rd Thomas Williamson, HC Martin Carragher
2 Jars of Dark Grade Honey:
1st Wilbert Liggett, 2nd Dennis Hanna.
2 Jars of Creamed Honey:
1st Robert Cassells, 2nd Thomas Williamson
2 Jars of Granulated Honey:
1st Thomas Williamson, 2nd Noreen Murphy
One Frame of Comb for Extraction:
1st Thomas Williamson, 2nd Denni Hanna, 3rd Martin Carragher
Miscellaneous:
1st Thomas Williamson, 2nd Deidre Macklin
1 Beeswax Block/Mould:
3rd Thomas Williamson
Photography/Artwork:
1st Deidre Macklin
3 Beeswax Candles:
1st Thomas Williamson
Honey Fruit Cake (Recipe A):
1st Joanna McGlaughlin
Honey Cake Own Recipe:
2nd Joanna McGlaughlin
One Jar of Honey for Tasting:
1st Terry McElvaney, 2nd Joanna McGlaughlin,3rd Wilbert Liggett, HC Robert Cassells
Novice Classes
One Jar of Honey for tasting:
1st Robert Little
2 Jars of Uniform Grade Honey:
1st Robert Little
Supreme Honey Cup in Classes 1-10:
Dennis Hanna Class 3
Stanley Zwecker Cup Winner in Class 1:
Thomas Williamson
Rex Regina Tyrone Crystal Bowl – Most Points:
Thomas Williamsom
Mullarchy Shield Novice Class – Most Points:
Robert Little
McGlaughlin Shield Honey for Tasting:
Terry McElvaney
Sean Barrett Cup Novice Honey for Tasting:
Robert Little
Beginners Course 2025
Are you interested in taking up beekeeping? Or, just want to find out more about bees and the environment?
You will be pleased to know that Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers are running an eight-week introduction to beekeeping course in Middletown Parish Hall, Middletown, starting Wednesday 29 January at 7.30pm.
This is an introductory course to allow you to decide if beekeeping is for you.
It covers natural history of the honeybee, the honeybee colony, products of the hive, beekeeping equipment, honeybee health and bees and the environment.
The course also includes some hands-on experience with honey bees at the association’s apiary, as well as FIBKA membership / insurance. The total cost of the course is GBP 100 / EUR 110.
On completion of the course you will receive a certificate of attendance.
To book a place and get further information, please contact [email protected]
Armagh and Monaghan Beekeepers meet on the second Wednesday of each month, except July, in the Church of Ireland Hall, Middletown, Co. Armagh.