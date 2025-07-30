Armagh Food and Cider Weekend returns in September

Armagh Food & Cider Weekend returns from September 4-7 with over 40 events celebrating the region’s famous Bramley apples, award-winning craft cider, and growing reputation as Northern Ireland’s Food Heartland.

THE much-anticipated Armagh Food and Cider Weekend – which celebrates the region’s PGI-status Armagh Bramley Apples, world-class craft cider, and award-winning hospitality – is returning from September 4 to 7.

Known as the Orchard County, Armagh’s produce, people and places will take centre stage once again, with a line-up of new experiences and returning favourites.

With a varied programme of events, the weekend has established itself as one of the most anticipated food and drink festivals in Northern Ireland. Last year’s festival attracted over 9,000 visitors from across Ireland, Great Britain, and beyond, drawing a broad mix of food lovers and cider aficionados – from couples and groups of friends to families seeking a great day out.

This year’s highlights include an intimate supper club at Crannagael House featuring a locally sourced menu from 4 Vicars, paired with MacIvors cider and guided by renowned cider expert Gabe Cook.

Over at Long Meadow Cider, the ‘Sip Off at The Bramley Barn’ adds a playful twist with each course paired with both a craft cider and a premium spirit where guests are invited to vote for their favourite.

Meanwhile, the Culinary Crawl adds a sense of discovery as guests explore Armagh’s historic streets, tasting their way from stop to stop through food, cider, and local storytelling.

Gill Robb, Tourism Events and Animation Manager at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said: “We are proud to bring our Food and Cider Weekend back this year – a weekend that has quickly evolved into a cornerstone of our region’s cultural and culinary calendar.

“This year’s programme is one of our most exciting yet. We’ve curated over forty events – from woodland suppers under the stars and expert-led tastings to apple-picking tours and innovative sustainable dining experiences.

“With craft cider-making that’s second to none, the festival celebrates Armagh’s growing reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting food and drink destinations, driven by the exceptional local talent, passion, and produce that define this food heartland.”

Other experiences include a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Sushi Cookery Class, Apple Donut Making Workshop, The Big Apple Family Fun Day, and the ever-popular Tayto Tours.

The programme also features a diverse mix of events for those looking for something different, including the Apple & Oak Spirits Masterclass, Tipsy Tapas, a DJ & Pizza Party, and an authentic Mexican Banquet.

Home to generations of cider-making families, the region continues to lead the way in craft cider production on the island of Ireland.

Catherine McKeever from Long Meadow Cider said: “Armagh’s reputation as the ‘Orchard County’ is deeply rooted in family tradition and sustainable practices. For our family, this weekend is a celebration of our great produce, our land, and the generations that came before us.

“We’ve been growing apples here since 1968, and we’re proud to share that story with visitors. As part of Armagh Food and Cider weekend, events like our Apple Picking Tour and Orchard Lunch give people a chance to see how we work and where the apples are grown.”

The weekend also highlights Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon’s Food Heartland – a model for regional food development, connecting businesses from field to fork and shaping the future of food in the borough.

As part of the weekend, Mervyn Steenson, Head Chef at Groucho’s on the Square and a long-standing champion for food and drink in the Food Heartland, will host “Small Plate Tasting with Craft Ciders & Beers” – a five-course tasting menu paired with award-winning brews from McCracken’s Brewery & Distillery and handcrafted ciders from Armagh Cider Company.

He said: “As a chef, there’s nothing more rewarding than cooking with ingredients grown just a few miles away.

“Armagh is fast becoming a leading ‘farm-to-fork’ destination, thanks to the strength of our artisan networks and independent producers.

“Armagh Food and Cider Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to bring all of that together – to connect with food lovers and showcase the creativity, collaboration and craftsmanship that define the Food Heartland.”

Alongside the ticketed events, Saturday, September 6, will also feature a range of free, family-friendly experiences. In Armagh City Centre, the Artisan Street Market will showcase top local producers, live music, and entertainment.

Banbridge’s Sundown Food Market at Solitude Park is set to offer street food, homegrown drinks, and live music in a relaxed, festival-style setting while Cider in the City returns to Shambles Yard, inviting visitors to meet the makers, sample local ciders, and enjoy artisan food and a full bar.

For more information visit visitarmagh.com/foodandcider