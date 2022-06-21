Armagh qualifiers for Dairy Cow Championship

Despite the passing showers, almost 20,000 visitors made their way to Gosford Forest Park on Saturday, where a large entry of dairy cattle was on display.

Judge Mr Philip Jones, who runs the Hallow Holstein Herd near Gorey in County Wicklow, was tasked with selecting the two Armagh qualifiers.

For his first qualifier, Philip selected the second calver, Sterndale Fitzlambda Airy VG89, from the Beechview Herd of George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown.

Thompsons Dairy Cow qualifier Jason Booth at Armagh show pictured with Andrew Kennedy Brian King NISA and Nathan Harvey from Thompsons.

Purchased last July at the Sterndale dispersal sale in Derbyshire, Airy was placed fourth in a strong Second Calver class at this year’s Balmoral Show.

As a heifer, her production topped 9,940kg at 3.79 per cent butterfat and 3.15 per cent protein.

Calved since 1 February, Airy is currently averaging 52 kg/day @3.87 per cent butterfat and 3.26 per cent protein, and is projected to reach 12,000kg.

The second Armagh qualifier was another second calver - Damm Fitz Beth VG88, from the Damm Holstein Herd of George and David Simpson, Lisburn.

Thompsons Dairy Cow qualifier David Simpson pictured with Brian King NISA and Nathan Harvey from Thompsons at Armagh Show.

This homebred cow was placed third, just ahead of the first qualifier, in the Second Calver Class at Balmoral Show in May.

She calved with twin heifers to Rager Red on 16 September last year, and is currently averaging 45 kg/day at 4.39 per cent butterfat and 3.37 per cent protein.

Total yield as a heifer reached 12,355kg in 281 days, at 3.50 per cent butterfat and 3.31 per cent protein.

She is due to calve again in November to Westcoast Alcove.