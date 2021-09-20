Armagh recycling company fined following health and safety failures

The company was fined £5,000 at Newry Magistrates Court today (Monday) after pleading guilty to failing to ensure the safety at work of their employees.

The Court heard that on 15 August 2019, an HSENI inspection found that a safety interlock on a baling machine had been bypassed, meaning there were no measures in place to stop employees accessing dangerous parts of the machine during operation.

HSENI Inspector, Kiara Blackburn said: “Employers have a legal duty to ensure employees and others are not put at risk from unguarded machinery.

“Interlocked guards are vital to ensure machines cannot be started before the guard is closed, and to prevent the machine being opened while its mechanism is moving.”

Poorly maintained, absent or bypassed machinery guards have the potential to cause serious crush injuries and traumatic amputations.