Armagh Young Farmers hold annual awards dinner at the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge
Members danced the night away to Luke Bell Entertainment.
Collone YFC were crowned Co Armagh club of the year 2024, as well as Co Armagh community champions.
Thank you to YFCU vice president, Rachel Smith, for judging the community champions competition.
Rachel Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC, was awarded Co Armagh club leader 2024, Karen Walker, Collone YFC, was awarded Co Armagh club secretary 2024, Helen Laird, Bleary YFC, was awarded Co Armagh treasurer 2024 and Sarah Ross, Collone YFC, was awarded Co Armagh PRO 2024.
Junior member of the year went to Harry Givan (Bleary YFC) and senior member of the year went to Sophie Hawthorne (Collone YFC).
Each club donated four new cups to the county this year.
The Bleary YFC Cup for the highest senior proficiency was awarded to Karen Walker.
The Collone YFC Cup for swimming was awarded to Collone YFC.
The Mountnorris YFC Cup for ladies tug o’ war was awarded to the Co Armagh Ladies team, and the Newtownhamilton YFC Cup for men’s tug o’ war was awarded to Mountnorris YFC.
Grace George (Collone YFC) and Helen Laird (Bleary YFC) won the junior and senior Ulster Young Farmer awards.
Lottie Jones (Newtownhamilton YFC) was awarded the home management trophy.
Robyn Harpur (Collone YFC) won dairy stock judging 2024, Karen Walker (Collone YFC) won beef stock judging 2024, Helen Laird (Bleary YFC) won sheep stock judging 2024 and Matthew Gibson (Newtownhamilton) won silage assessment 2024.
