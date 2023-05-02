There is an exciting programme of creative activities throughout the day for visitors of all ages to enjoy, making this year’s craft fair a definite date for your diary.

The venue will transform into a vibrant hub of high-quality craft, art and design activity for the day. Visitors can shop at over 50 craft stalls from maker’s nationwide, experience traditional and contemporary craft demonstrations with some hands-on craft-making opportunities. You will find printed and woven textiles, jewellery, wood, fine art, leather, glass, soaps, candles, ceramics and artisan foods. Come early and start your day by taking part in a range of short creative workshops.

Children will enjoy getting creative at the free drop-in art sessions throughout the day making this fun event a must for all families.

The hugely successful Armagh Craft Fair is back for the 11th year at The Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre with the largest number of fantastic artists and makers to date on Saturday, May 23, 2023

Live musical performances during the fair will keep you entertained as you shop for beautiful craft products, relax with a refreshing drink or simply enjoy the atmosphere.

This year’s craft fair will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm at The Market Place Theatre on Saturday, May 23.

Entrance is free, as are all craft demonstrations.

For further information, bookings and to download the full programme go to www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre.