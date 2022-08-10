Armstrong bird wins race from Roscrea

Roscrea in County Tipperary was the liberation site for the fourth young bird race of the season. The NIPA liberated at 9.00am in light variable winds and just like last week another fast race was on the cards. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & Dist is having an excellent young bird season at present and is again best in Kells & District and 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B 2928 birds. Geoff’s winner sitting on eggs 10-12 days was timed at 11.35am flying 146 miles to his tidy lofts in the outskirts of Moorfields and is nestmate to his 1st club, 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 2nd Section B in the second young bird race of the season from Kilbeggan. Dam is the “Marion Hen”, a top racer for the loft winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding of this hen is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff’s class hen “Christine” winner of 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National 2018. Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & Dist were runners up in both the Combine and Section with the same chequer pied cock driving it’s hen that won both Ballymena & Dist and the Town from Tullamore last week. Sire is a chequer Lambrecht cock gifted to Johnston by Danny Dixon of Dunloy and dam a self bred Heremans Ceuster x Van Den Bulck hen. Around the other local clubs and Shane Johnston is best again in Harryville for the third time in four races with a mealy Stickers-Donckers cock bred by Gary Gibson of Cullybackey and is down from Gary’s “Golden Pair”. Shane finishes a good 3rd Section B and has 5 birds in the top 50 of Section B. Gregg Bros of Kells have three good bird’s winning 4th, 15th & 16th Section B followed by William McFetridge the Rasharkin winner 4th Combine 6th Section with a dark Lambrecht cock off a brother of Jackie Steele’s top stock cock “38”. Paddy and William McManus the Ahoghill winners timed a C & C Lambrecht gifted to them by good friend and new clubmate Trevor Whyte, Gary Gibson won Cullybackey on 1595 and Stewart Bros 1st in Randalstown on 1558. Mervyn Eagleson PO.