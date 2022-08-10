Armstrong bird wins race from Roscrea

In favourable conditions the birds made good time and the overall winner was timed in Carrickfergus by Jim Armstrong.
Over the years that I covered East Antrim and on many occasions was present at the prize presentation the loft of D & J Armstrong & Son were the big stars, usually highest prize winner in both local clubs. His success came in the weekend that Yvonne Reid passed away, she was the wife of Robert the long-time secretary in Carrick & Dist, and he passed away in recent times following a period of ill health.
NIPA Race/Date
Roscrea Saturday 6th August 2022 – Lib 9.00am wind Light & Variable West to SW
NIPA Open 1st Roscrea 596/19,291 –
1-1C D & J Armstrong &Son Carrick Soc 1749, 2-2C Crawford & Robinson Larne & Dist 1748, 3-3C D & J Armstrong & Son 1748, 6-1F Gordon Bros & Sons Kircubbin 1748, 5-2F Gordon Bros & Sons 1748, 6-4C Crawford & Robinson 1748, 7-3F Gordon Bros & Sons 1748, 8-4F Gordon Bros & Sons 1748, 9-5F Gordon Bros & Sons 1748, 10-6F Gordon Bros & Sons 1746, 11-7F Gordon Bros & Sons 1742, 12-8F Gordon Bros & Sons 1741, 13-9F Gordon Bros & Sons 1741, 14-10F Gordon Bros & Sons 1741, 15-11F Gordon Bros & Sons 1741, 16-12F Gordon Bros & Sons 1740, 17-13F Gordon Bros & Sons 1740, 18-14F Gordon Bros & Sons 1740, 19-15F Gordon Bros & Sons 1740, 20-16F Gordon Bros & Sons 1740.
NIPA Section results Roscrea (1) -
NIPA Section A 35/1050 – G Quinn Coalisland & Dist 1614, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1601, J Hanson 1601, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1595, S Diamond 1595, D Carolan Coalisland & Dist 1592, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1586, T Kelly Coalisland & Dist 1581, J Hanson 1580, B & D Coyle 1578.
NIPA Section B 89/2928 – Surgenor Bros Kells 1662, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1659, Johnston & Richards Harryville 1645, Gregg Bros Kells 1644, D J Thompson Muckamore 1640, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1637, Sefton Thompson Crumlin 1632, Fleming Bros Crumlin 1632, R H Clements Harryville 1627, S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1625.
NIPA Section C 98/3041 – D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1749, Crawford & Robinson Larne & Dist 1748, D & J Armstrong & Son 1748, Crawford & Robinson 1748, D & J Armstrong & Son 1708, D & J Armstrong & Son 1707, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1705, J Stewart & Son Doagh & Dist 1701, Mr & Mrs Robinson Carrick Soc 1689, R Mills & Son Larne & Dist 1688.
NIPA Section D 74/2345 – O & M Monaghan Colin 1727, O & M Monaghan 1726, R & M McManus Glen 1725, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1724, P Farrelly & Son Glen 1721, J Ward Glen 1721, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1721, J Kennedy & Son Glen 1714, P Farrelly & Son 1713, A & T & J Houston Lisburn & Dist 1712.
NIPA Section E 127/5011 – D C & P McArdle Armagh 1736, D Fegan Lurgan Soc 1711, D Mawhinney & Son Beechpark Soc 1704, D Mawhinney & Son 1701, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1701, Toman & Hamill Lurgan Soc 1690, C Reynolds Beechpark Soc 1687, J P Nelson Lurgan Soc 1684, Rafferty & Toman Gilford & Dist 1681, D Fegan 1681.
Section F 54/1443 – Gordon Bros & Sons Kircubbin 1748, 1748, 1748, 1748, 1748, 1746, 1742, 1741, 1741, 1741.
NIPA Section G 48/2209 – R Williamson Newry & Dist 1722, A McAteer & Son Ballyholland 1720, O Markey Ballyholland 1715, R Williamson 1715, 1713, 1711, D & K Mallen Drumnavaddy 1711, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1708, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1702, Mark Maguire & Son 1702.
Section H 71/1264 – D Canning Derry & Dist 1480, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1428, Roach & Mullen Strasbane & Dist 1423, C & C Reid Mourne & Dist L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1412, T Booth Mourne & Dist 1407, John Kerr Limavady 1406, T Booth 1406, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1404, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1393.
NIPA Sect A Clubs
Coalisland & District 10/370 – G Quinn 1614, D Carolan 1592, T Kelly 1581, G Quinn 1576, 1574, K Murphy 1570.
Coleraine Premier HPS 10/455 – J Hanson 1601, 1601, T & J McDonald 1598, 1596, S Diamond 1595, 1595.
Coleraine & County Derry 6/116 – B McCrudden 1532, T McCrudden 1532, W & W Murdock 1513, 1501, D Platt & Son 1471, R Montgomery 1466.
Cookstown Social –
Castledawson 2/30 – Lynn & Leacock 1358, 1357, S McFlynn 1325, 1272.
Dungannon 5/152 – Ian Blair 1595, 1594, B Isbaner 1568, J & J Sampson 1489, B Isbaner 1431, 1428.
Windsor Social 9/226 – T Scott & Son 1586, K Glass 1574, 1558, 1557, 1557, G Donaghy & Son 1551.
NIPA Sect H Clubs
Amelia Earhart 6/88 – E Quigley 1322, R McMonagle 1303, E Quigley 1255, R McMonagle 1215, 1167, 1164.
Derry & District 11/198 – D Canning 1480, L & M Moran 1412, J & G Ramsey 1349, A McCrudden 1331, D Canning 1330, R Gallagher 1320.
Foyle RPS 11/162 – B Hart 1308, Paul Maxwell Snr 1276, P Maxwell Jnr 1245, 1244, 1195, S Malone 1185.
Limavady 8/160 – John Kerr 1406, R Witherow 1319, 1315, 1294, 1294, 1292.
Londonderry PRS 5/33 – L Flanagan 1393, 1186, N Murray 1179, 1136, 1061, B Freeman 975.
Maiden City 9/133 – R Lyle 1388, 1386, P McLaughlin 1322, 1266, R Lyle 1265, S Bradley 1252.
Mourne & District 4/162 – C & C Reid 1413, T Booth 1407, 1406, D Booth 1404, 1360, T Booth 1351.
Omagh & District 4/99 – K Armstrong 1369, J Thompson 1367, A Kelly 1362, 1293, 1273, 1268.
Strabane & District 13/229 – P Walters 1428, Roche & Mullen 1423, D Mullen 1376, 1315, Neil McGavigan 1238, D Mullen 1227.
NIPA Sect B Clubs
Ahoghill Flying Club 14/414 – Young McManus & Sons 1595, A Shiels 1595, Youing McManus & Sons 1590, J Smyth & Son 1586, T Whyte 1539, T & G Balmer 1533. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – J Smyth & Son 1586, C Moore 1529.
Ballymena & District 6/153 – J Eagleson & Sons 1659, 1614, Blair & Rankin 1603, 1599, 1592, J Eagleson & Sons 1591.
Ballymoney HPS 13/492 – D Dixon 1612, J Connolly 1602, 1601, D Dixon 1551, Young & Gibson 1551, D Devenney 1538.
Dervock RPS 4/146 – D Devenney 1538, C McCook 1465, D & H Stuart 1461, 1431, S Laverty 1364.
Broughshane & District –
Cullybackey HPS 7/267 – G Gibson 1595, A Darragh 1580, 1576, 1569, 1543, 1543.
Crumlin & District 6/183 – S Thompson 1632, Fleming Bros 1632, R & S Hope 1616, S Thompson 1598, Fleming Bros 1578, 1577.
Harryville HPS 10/281 – Johnston & Richards 1645, R H Clements 1627, Johnston & Richards 1621, G Price 1600, Johnston & Richards 1599, 1599.
Kells & District 5/189 – Surgenor Bros 1662, Gregg Bros 1644, 1611, 1611, Surgenor Bros 1608, H Turkington 1599. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Turkington 1567, Gregg Bros 1566, A Barkley & Son 1493, 1279, Gregg Bros 1276.
Muckamore 8/351 – D T Thompson 1640, S & J Bones and T Yates 1625, 1606, Magill & Lavery 1585, S & J Bones and T Yates 1577, 1577.
Randalstown 7/205 – Stewart Bros 1558, F & G & J Dickey 1557, Stewart Bros 1553, 1542, F & J & G Dickey 1541, 1522.
Rasharkin & District 7/157 – W McFetridge 1637, W & J McLean 1577, 1577, F Barkley 1547, 1543, 1543.
NIPA Sect E Clubs
Annaghmore 13/544 – J & E Calvin 1664, P Boyd 1646, 1628, 1625, 1611, G Buckley & Son 1592.
Armagh HPS 12/416 – D C & P McArdle 1736, 1680, E & M Curran 1667, 1667, P Duffy 1660, 1656.
Beechpark Social 11/374 – D Mawhinney & Son 1704, 1701, C Reynolds 1687, D Mawhinney & Son 1678, 1677, G McEvoy 1652.
Blackwatertown HPS 7/284 – A Larkin 1677, H T & J Larkin 1634, A Larkin 1617, J Brown 1601, H T & J Larkin 1594, 1591.
Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1646, 1618, 1618, 1599, 1595, 1586.
Edgarstown 13/567 – R G & G Donaldson 1666, D Love 1663, 1663, S Roycroft 1663, R & J McCracken 1662, P Hope 1642. Well done team Donaldson taking the win and their first of the yb season, there winner is a Walkingshaw down off their “Lylo lady” the best of the late Eddie McKnight. Well done to all in result.
Gilford & District 10/398 – A Feeney & Son 1701, Rafferty & Toman 1681, G O’Dowd 1660, Rafferty & Toman 1655, A Feeney & Son 1641, 1641.
Laurelvale 9/324 – C Brown 1677, 1627, 1613, 1612, M Milligan & Son 1605, A Craig 1599.
Loughgall 6/394 – S West 1647, 1570, 1569, Sam Corrigan 1564, R Calvin & Dtr 1553, J McGeary 1543.
Lurgan Social 19/761 – D Fegan 1711, R Adamson 1699, 1696, Toman & Hamill 1690, J P Nelson 1684, D Fegan 1681.
Markethill 8/193 – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1663, M Bruce & Sons 1659, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1655, Humphries & Baird 1655, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1622, 1622.
Monaghan 7/238 – K Allister 1637, 1630, W Walker 1585, G Swift 1558, B Corley 1520, K Allister 1467.
Portadown & Drumcree 5/237 – J Gordon 1618, J Sterritt 1571, J Whitten & Son 1556, A McDonald 1552, J Whitten & Son 1543, B Creaney 1532.
Federation & Combine results Roscrea (1)
Jimmy Hanson wins the Coleraine Triangle for the 5th time this year making him top dog in the Area so far this year. Jimmy is never far away from the top of the result and has been a top flyer for many years. His winner is a Gert Hylen x Rudy Van Reeth. Sire coming from Jackie Steele and dam from Danny Dixon. Congratulations Jimmy on another top performance. The form and most consistent loft in the Triangle in YB racing so far takes 3rd & 4th. Well done Trevor & Jennifer McDonald.
Adrian Moffatt PO.
Coleraine Triangle Roscrea – Jimmy Hanson Coleraine Prem 1601, Jimmy Hanson 1601, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1598, T & J McDonald 1696, Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1595, Sean Diamond 1595, T & J McDonald 1589, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1589, T Scott & Son Windsor Soc 1586, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1586, Jimmy Hanson 1580, T & J McDonald 1580, B & D Coyle 1578,A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1556, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1555, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1554, Sean Diamond 1552, Sean Diamond 1551, G Donaghy & Son Windsor Soc 1551, B & D Coyle 1551.
Foyle Valley Combine Roscrea - D Canning Derry & Dist 1480, Paul Walters Strabane & Dist 1428, Roach & Mullen Strabane & Dist 1423, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1412, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1393, R Lyle Maiden City 1388, R Lyle 1386, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1376, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1349, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1331, D Canning 1330, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1322, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1322, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1320, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1318, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1315, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1310, Barry Hart Foyle 1308, D Canning 1307, R McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1303.
City of Derry Federation Roscrea (1) - D Canning Derry & Dist 1480, L & M Moran Derry & Dist 1412, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1393, R Lyle Maiden City 1388, R Lyle 1386, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1349, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1331, D Canning 1330, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1322, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1322, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1320, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1318, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1310, Barry Hart Foyle 1308, D Canning 1307, R McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1303, D Canning 1289, A McCrudden 1280, Paul Maxwell Snr Foyle 1276, P McLaughlin 1266, ,R Lyle 1265.
1st Comb & Sect Roscrea for Geoff Surgenor of Kells -
Roscrea in County Tipperary was the liberation site for the fourth young bird race of the season. The NIPA liberated at 9.00am in light variable winds and just like last week another fast race was on the cards. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & Dist is having an excellent young bird season at present and is again best in Kells & District and 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B 2928 birds. Geoff’s winner sitting on eggs 10-12 days was timed at 11.35am flying 146 miles to his tidy lofts in the outskirts of Moorfields and is nestmate to his 1st club, 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 2nd Section B in the second young bird race of the season from Kilbeggan. Dam is the “Marion Hen”, a top racer for the loft winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding of this hen is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff’s class hen “Christine” winner of 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National 2018. Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & Dist were runners up in both the Combine and Section with the same chequer pied cock driving it’s hen that won both Ballymena & Dist and the Town from Tullamore last week. Sire is a chequer Lambrecht cock gifted to Johnston by Danny Dixon of Dunloy and dam a self bred Heremans Ceuster x Van Den Bulck hen. Around the other local clubs and Shane Johnston is best again in Harryville for the third time in four races with a mealy Stickers-Donckers cock bred by Gary Gibson of Cullybackey and is down from Gary’s “Golden Pair”. Shane finishes a good 3rd Section B and has 5 birds in the top 50 of Section B. Gregg Bros of Kells have three good bird’s winning 4th, 15th & 16th Section B followed by William McFetridge the Rasharkin winner 4th Combine 6th Section with a dark Lambrecht cock off a brother of Jackie Steele’s top stock cock “38”. Paddy and William McManus the Ahoghill winners timed a C & C Lambrecht gifted to them by good friend and new clubmate Trevor Whyte, Gary Gibson won Cullybackey on 1595 and Stewart Bros 1st in Randalstown on 1558. Mervyn Eagleson PO.
Mid Antrim Combine Roscrea 51/1624 - Surgenor Bros Kells 1662, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1659, Gregg bros Kells 1644, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1637, R H Clements Associate 1627, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1614, D Dixon Rasharkin 1612, Gregg Bros Kells 1611, Gregg Bros Kells 1611, Surgenor bros Kells 1608, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1603, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1599, H Turkington Kells 1599, H Turkington Kells 1599, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1595, G Gibson Cullybackey 1595, A Shiels Ahoghill 1595, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1592, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1591, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1590, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1586, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1585, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1582, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1582, A Darragh Cullybackey 1580, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1577, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1577, A Darragh Cullybackey 1576, Surgenor Bros Kells 1571, A Darragh Cullybackey 1569, H Turkington Kells 1567
Mid Antrim Combine YB Knock - Out LAST 16 (winners in capitals)
D DIXON v T & G Balmer, STEWART BROS v J & C Letters, F BARKLEY v A Barkley & Son, SURGENOR BROS v W McFetridge, A SHIELS v C Moore, J MILLER v H Cubitt, J EAGLESON & SONS v Mr & Mrs Robinson, J Smyth & Son v YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS.