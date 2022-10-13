Around 28 acres of quality land in a ring-fenced block with extensive road frontage to be sold at public auction

The land at Charlestown, Athlone Road, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, is available in up to three lots.

Extending to about 27.6 acres of grassland, the land is in pasture and of excellent quality. The lands are prominently located along the Athlone Road (R390) and the Lynn Road and bound by the Royal Canal Way to the south.

The predominantly level topography rises from about 95 metres (311 feet) above sea level on the southern boundary to a high point at the northern boundary of about 105 metres (344 feet) above sea level. There is access off the Lynn Road with the land suitable for a wide range of agricultural and horticultural uses.

About 28 acres of quality land in a ring-fenced block with extensive road frontage will be sold at public auction next month.

The land lies outside of the current development plan boundary. Due to the extensive road frontage and low-density housing in the area, it may be possible to develop the site subject to the necessary planning permissions. Interested parties are asked to engage directly with the relevant authorities (Westmeath County Council) in relation to any planning queries.

The auction will be held at Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath N91 A4EP. Prospective purchasers are asked to register their interest with the selling agents following inspection.

Lots

Lot 1 - About four acres / 1.6 hectares

Lot 2 - About 23.6 acres / 9.5 hectares

Lot 3 - The entire on about 27.6 acres / 11.1 hectares