Around 28,000 broilers to be culled in latest suspect avian flu case in Northern Ireland

The most recent suspect case is a broiler breeder flock consisting of around 28,000 birds in Ballinderry, County Londonderry.

Two previous suspect cases in a commercial poultry flock near Markethill in County Armagh, and a commercial duck flock in Coagh, Country Tyrone, have been confirmed as positive for HPAI H5N1, following results from the National Reference Laboratory.

This takes Northern Ireland’s number of confirmed outbreaks so far to four, with one suspected, awaiting confirmation.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has briefed a range of key stakeholders from both the NI and GB poultry sectors, including producers, transporters and feed companies.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Poots said: “Unfortunately, over the weekend, we have detected one more possible incursion of HPAI H5N1 in a commercial flock in County Londonderry.

“There is no doubt that this is a very difficult time for the poultry industry as they try to prevent an outbreak in their own flock and I do not underestimate how stressful it is, to be so vigilant every hour, of every day.

“But I can assure you, suffering an outbreak and facing the cull of your flock is even more devastating and I urged the poultry industry to take further steps to assist farm families and business to take every precaution possible to protect their birds and their livelihoods.

“Right across Europe and the UK, we are seeing this strain of avian influenza wipe out small backyard keepers with one or two birds, to large commercial businesses with over 500,000 birds.

“It’s extremely disappointing that this is now the worst outbreak ever across the UK and yet another stark reminder of the importance of excellent biosecurity measures which ultimately, are the only protection we have in preventing avian influenza getting into our housed flocks.

“This is a particularly persistent strain and it will use any lapse in biosecurity to gain access to a flock.

“Everyone must not only use our biosecurity checklist to see if they’ve ticked all the boxes, but get into a routine of checking it every morning.

“Make sure there are no forgotten or damaged access points and review your procedures every day to reduce the risk.”

Mr Poots continued: “I would like to thank the poultry sector for working so hard to protect our valuable industry and for how willing they are to make significant sacrifices to minimise the spread of this outbreak.”

The self-assessment biosecurity tool can be found online at daera-ni.gov.uk

As a precautionary measure following initial laboratory results, appropriate disease control measures have been introduced including the humane culling of the affected birds, approximately 28,000, and the introduction of a Temporary Control Zone (TCZs), to mitigate for onward disease spread.

Samples have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity.

Should HPAI be confirmed, these TCZs will be revoked and a 3km Protection Zone (PZ) and 10 km Surveillance Zone (SZ) established around the infected premises.

The Minister also thanked his staff for their work over the last few weeks.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the veterinary, technical, policy and comms staff within my department, as well as those in AFBI, PHA and FSA who are working together night and day to advise our poultry industry and help contain this outbreak,” he said.

“Many will be giving up family time over the Christmas period.

“I would particularly like to thank the veterinary and technical teams on the ground who are undertaking the culls – it is a very difficult job, both physically and emotionally and I appreciate the very important task you are doing.”