Around Noon ranks among UK’s top companies

Around Noon CEO, Gareth Chambers (left) and company Chairman, Howard Farquhar (right).

The manufacturer of food-to-go products – such as sandwiches, salads, wraps and fruit pots – is ranked in the prestigious Food & Beverage Fast 50 report produced by global advisory firm Alantra.

The report, now in its 12th year, provides a snapshot of the most exciting independent food and beverage businesses trading in the UK today. It ranks businesses in the industry on the basis of the revenue growth they have achieved over the past two years, according to their most recently published accounts.

Around Noon is one of only twelve companies to secure its place in the ranking for the third consecutive year.

Topping the list is meal kits and home delivery company Gousto, recording 89 percent growth, followed by grocery home delivery company Smith & Brock, which recorded 72 percent growth.

In the report, Charles Lanceley, Director and Co-Head of Food & Beverage at Alantra UK, said: “The consistency of the businesses in the Alantra Food & Beverage Fast 50 is increasingly striking: 23 of this year’s constituents appeared last year and a dozen are appearing for the third year running. These businesses are delivering sustainable growth with a determined focus on brand, product and consumer engagement.”

Simon Peacock, Partner and Co-Head of Food & Beverage at Alantra UK, added: “The pandemic has encouraged people to focus on their health and wellbeing, but they also crave indulgence and treats, or want to create that restaurant experience at home. Many of the businesses in the Alantra Food & Beverage Fast 50 have proved remarkably adept at meeting those needs.”

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “We are a data and insight-driven business, responding to changing consumer behaviours and demands in the food-to-go space but always with an emphasis on premium quality ingredients and convenience. We have a strong commitment to product innovation and we are focussed on driving value and growth for our clients.”

“Our growth and place amongst the UK’s fastest-growing food and drink businesses is a direct result of the hard work of the entire Around Noon team who continually raise the bar and deliver outstanding products and services to our clients,” he adds.

Around Noon has been in business for over 30 years and employs over 300 people. Customers include Coffee Chains, Forecourt and Convenience Retailers, Airlines, Travel Operators, Premium Events, Business and Industry and Food Service providers. It also sells healthy ready meals via its Simply Fit Food business and bakery goods under its Sweet Things brand. Most recently the company invested in and set up Around Noon Print, a label printing operation, in order to reduce waste and improve their environmental impact.