Artnagullion Ever So Clever puts in smart performance to take Supreme Champion title

Sired by Belvoir View Cadillac Jack, her Dam is LIZ.B010, a homebred ewe sired by Belgian import, Bareboy.

The Reserve Champion title went to Bessbrook-based breeders David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Brownville Gladiator, a Shearling Ram. His sire is Cothi Elite and the Dam is a homebred ewe, Brownville Equinox.

There was a good showing of sheep in the various classes, which included ‘Pairs’ and ‘Group of Three’.

Leah Preston, Omagh, runner-up in the Primary School class of the Young Handlers competition.

While there were a number of showers throughout the day it didn’t dampen the spirits of those taking part in what is a much anticipated show in the Irish Club calendar.

Judge Michael Owens, who together with his wife, Heulwen and sons, Christopher and Andrew, run the Glantre Flock in Wales said he was very impressed with the overall quality of the entries in all classes.

“Showing was to a very high standard and that made my job even more challenging in all classes,” said Michael. “However, both the Supreme Champion and the Reserve Champion were worthy of their titles.

“The Supreme Champion simply stood out and while being very correct she had size along with tremendous shape. She also handled very well, had a hard back end and a good head. She was also good on her legs, a good all-rounder.

Joint first in the pre-school Young Handlers class is Archie Latimer from Bessbrook pictured with his mother, Sinead.

“The Reserve Champion was true to type and being a carcase man myself he was very well muscled. He also had a good head and was very stylish.”

Michael went on to say that he was very impressed by the lamb classes, particularly the category for lambs born ‘on or after the 1st March’.

“I particularly liked that concept,” added Michael. “It’s not something I am familiar with in terms of showing but it gives breeders with smaller lambs born in March or after a chance to showcase stock.”

Michael said he and his wife, Heulwen, thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience and finished by saying he would like to thank everyone for their hospitality and the warm welcome that they had received.

Joint first in the pre-school Young Handlers class is Ritson McCutcheon from Trillick pictured with his father, Andrew McCutcheon.

“We will most definitely be back,” he concluded.

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club National Show 2022 Results

Supreme Champion: Artnagullion Ever So Clever, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Reserve Champion: Brownville Gladiator, David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Joint first in the pre-school Young Handlers class is Harry Scott from Omagh pictured with his father, Gary.

With her Group of Three Elizabeth McAllister went on to win the Interbreed Championship.

OTHER RESULTS:

Aged Ram Class: 1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells. 2nd David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Shearling Ram Class: 1st David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook. 2nd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 3rd David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook. 4th William Porter, Major’s Bridge Flock, Maghera. 5th Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown. 6th William Porter, Major’s Bridge Flock, Maghera.

Ram Lamb bred by exhibitor: 1st Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 2nd David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook. 3rd Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells. 4th Kenny Preston, Glenapark Flock, Omagh. 5th Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick. 6th Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Ram Lamb born on or after 1st March: 1st David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook. 2nd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 3rd Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown. 4th John Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Newtownards. 5th Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick. 6th Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown.

Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells, won the Group of Three. This Group went on to win the Interbreed Championship at the Omagh Show.

Aged Ewes: 1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells. 2nd Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Shearling Ewes: 1st Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 2nd Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh. 3rd Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Omagh. 4th Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 5th William Porter, Major’s Bridge Flock, Maghera. 6th Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

Ewe Lambs bred by Exhibitor: 1st Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 2nd John Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Newtownards. 3rd Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick. 4th David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook. 5th Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 6th Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Ewe Lambs born on or after 1st March: 1st John Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Newtownards. 2nd Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown. 3rd Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick. 4th David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook. 5th Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh. 6th Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Pairs: 1st Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 2nd John Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Newtownards. 3rd Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown. 4th Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock, Omagh. 5th Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick. 6th William Porter, Major’s Bridge Flock, Maghera.

Group of Three: 1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells. 2nd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 3rd John Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Newtownards. 4th Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick. 5th William Porter, Major’s Bridge Flock, Maghera. 6th Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown.

Champion Ram Lamb:1st Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh. 2nd David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook.

Champion Ewe Lamb: 1st John Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Newtownards. 2nd Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown.

Male Champion: 1st David Brown and Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook. 2nd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh.

Female Champion: 1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells with her Aged Ewe. 2nd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh, with his Shearling Ewe.

Young Handers:

Pre-School:

Joint First: Archie Latimer, Bessbrook; Ritson McCutcheon, Trillick and Harry Scott, Omagh.

Primary School: 1st Ben Mathews, County Offaly. 2nd Leah Preston, Omagh. 3rd Jaden McCutcheon, Trillick.

Winner of the Pairs, Gary Scott’s Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh.

Gary Scott with his class-winning Shearling Ewe and Female Reserve Champion.

: Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh with his prize-winning Ewe Lamb bred by the exhibitor.

Gary Scott with his prize-winning Ram Lamb.

Mark Latimer with David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Reserve Champion, Brownville Gladiator and National Show judge, Michael Owens from Wales.

Vicky Ferguson, Vicky’s Flock, Newtownards with her and John Ferguson’s prize-winning Ewe Lamb in the born on or after 1st March class. It went on to take the Champion Ewe Lamb title and Vicky is pictured being presented with the trophy by judge, Michael Owens.

Ben Mathews, County Offaly, winner of the Young Handlers Primary School class.

Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook, with his prize-winning Ram Lamb born on or after 1st March.

Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown, with his Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb.

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Chairman, Eddie O’Neill making a presentation to show judge, Michael Owens.

Lining up.

Judging this year’s Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club National Show which was held at the Omagh Show was Michael Owens from Wales.

Elizabeth McAllister with her Aged Ram class winner.

Sophie McAllister with the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club National Show Supreme Champion, Artnagullion Ever So Clever belonging to Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

It was a very successful day for the McAllister’s at the National Show. Elizabeth and Sophie McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells, being presented with Silverware by judge, Michael Owens and Irish Club Chairman, Eddie O’Neill.

Mark Latimer, Brownville Flock, Bessbrook, being presented with the Reserve Champion trophy by National Show judge, Michael Owens.