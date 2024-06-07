Artnagullion ewe lamb wins Chaollais championship at Ballymoney Show

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2024, 12:25 BST
Graham Foster of the Springhill flock judged the Charollais sheep at Ballymoney show and chose the ewe lamb property of William McAllister as his overall Charollais champion.

The reserve champion Charollais was a shearling ewe from the Oldwood flock of Gordon Houston.

Results were as follows:

Shearling ram and older

Champion William McAllister. (Pic supplied)Champion William McAllister. (Pic supplied)
1. Gordon Houston

Ram Lamb

1. William McAllister

2. William McAllister

Reserve Gordon Houston. (Pic supplied)Reserve Gordon Houston. (Pic supplied)
3. Harold Mc Bratney

Shearling ewe

1. Gordon Houston

2. Harold McBratney

Ewe Lamb

1. William McAllister

2. William McAllister

3. Gordon Houston

Group of three

1. Gordon Houston

2. Harold McBratney

Champion

William McAllister (ewe lamb)

Reserve Champion

Gordon Houston (shearling ewe)