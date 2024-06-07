Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graham Foster of the Springhill flock judged the Charollais sheep at Ballymoney show and chose the ewe lamb property of William McAllister as his overall Charollais champion.

The reserve champion Charollais was a shearling ewe from the Oldwood flock of Gordon Houston.

Results were as follows:

Shearling ram and older

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champion William McAllister. (Pic supplied)

1. Gordon Houston

Ram Lamb

1. William McAllister

2. William McAllister

Reserve Gordon Houston. (Pic supplied)

3. Harold Mc Bratney

Shearling ewe

1. Gordon Houston

2. Harold McBratney

Ewe Lamb

1. William McAllister

2. William McAllister

3. Gordon Houston

Group of three

1. Gordon Houston

2. Harold McBratney

Champion

William McAllister (ewe lamb)

Reserve Champion