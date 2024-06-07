Artnagullion ewe lamb wins Chaollais championship at Ballymoney Show
Graham Foster of the Springhill flock judged the Charollais sheep at Ballymoney show and chose the ewe lamb property of William McAllister as his overall Charollais champion.
The reserve champion Charollais was a shearling ewe from the Oldwood flock of Gordon Houston.
Results were as follows:
Shearling ram and older
1. Gordon Houston
Ram Lamb
1. William McAllister
2. William McAllister
3. Harold Mc Bratney
Shearling ewe
1. Gordon Houston
2. Harold McBratney
Ewe Lamb
1. William McAllister
2. William McAllister
3. Gordon Houston
Group of three
1. Gordon Houston
2. Harold McBratney
Champion
William McAllister (ewe lamb)
Reserve Champion
Gordon Houston (shearling ewe)