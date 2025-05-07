As free as a bird!

news

POULTRY and other captive birds will taste freedom this weekend as the compulsory housing measures in place for the past three months are relaxed.

From noon on Saturday (May 10), birds are again free to roam in outside enclosures. A similar relaxation comes into force in the Republic of Ireland at the same time.

The compulsory housing measures were introduced by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir on February 17 as one of the key initiatives to stop the spread of Avian Influenza in Northern Ireland.

Mr Muir said: “This will be welcome news for poultry keepers across Northern Ireland who have put great effort into keeping their flocks safe. The last confirmed case in poultry here was in late February and I want to thank the engagement and cooperation from those poultry farmers who have suffered an incursion of disease this year.

“With the relaxation of housing requirements my message remains the same to all bird keepers – whether they have just a few birds or thousands – that they must continue to do their bit to maintain strict biosecurity measures on premises so that we do not lose the progress that we have made.”

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, noted: “The risk of an AI incursion in Northern Ireland has been kept under close review by the department.

“These reviews have considered all the available evidence and have included ongoing and recent engagement with both stakeholders and colleagues in the Republic of Ireland, to determine the most appropriate time to reduce the current protective measures in place.”

However, the ban on gatherings of birds remains in place for the meantime.

This applies to galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry and is part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) which places a legal requirement on all bird keepers in Northern Ireland to follow strict biosecurity measures.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union said the poultry industry was “moving in the right direction” with the easing of housing restrictions.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “The announcement by Minister Muir that the housing order will be lifted this weekend is very welcome and will be well received by our members.

“It reflects the hard work, vigilance and commitment of poultry keepers across NI, who have upheld strict biosecurity practices throughout the AI threat.

“Although the last confirmed case of AI in poultry was in February, we must remain vigilant. Continued high biosecurity standards are vital to protect bird health and safeguard the wider industry, including small-scale and backyard keepers.”

As birds return outdoors, the UFU urges all poultry keepers to:

- Maintain regular cleaning and disinfection of hard surfaces.

- Fence off ponds or areas of standing water to prevent contact with wild birds.

- Use deterrents to discourage wild birds from approaching flocks.

- Control access to sites by limiting visitors to those essential for operations.

- Ensure workers change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures.

- Pay close attention to the disinfection of equipment, vehicles, and clothing.

Guidance on steps to take before letting birds outside is available on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/biosecurity-and-preventing-welfare-impacts-poultry-and-captive-birds