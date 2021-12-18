As the year draws to a close it’s time to reflect on our goals during 2021

Rodney Brown

It is also a time to start to think about what our goals for 2022, as well as the opportunities and the challenges we will face to achieve our ambitions.

Looking back at the RUAS Winter Fair, and how earlier in the year our country remained in a state of flux on social gatherings, I certainly feel that we have all started to take small steps towards getting back to business – as they say ‘the show must go on’.

In reality, many have neither the opportunity nor the desire to place their lives on hold and wait for the current pandemic to completely subside – rather, we all recognise that everyone has a part to play in ensuring that we try to get back to normal, while at the same time ensuring everyone’s safety and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Winter Fair, the show did go on, and RUAS should be commended for creating a safe environment for all.

One where farmers and industry stakeholders could both display the excellent dairy genetics across all breeds and collaborate on how to face the many challenges, which will no doubt present themselves as the industry moves forward.

At the core of the show there are many of the island’s best breeders, promoting their excellent genetics, but we cannot forget the outstanding contribution that our industry stakeholders, across a broad range of services, make to ensure the Winter Fair is a success.

To operate any business, there is a need for service providers to work in tandem with our primary producers.

This not only ensures they have the tools to continue to operate efficiently, but also helps when delivering on many of the environmental challenges which are currently present, and which will no doubt come under the lens as our farmers strive to ensure they play their part in the focus on sustainability.

I have much faith in our farming community and their willingness to play a part in protecting our environment though excellent land stewardship as they have done for many decades.