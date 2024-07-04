Brigeen showing George how to work the Asda till.

TWELVE year old George Shields, who is autistic, loves shopping at Asda’s Downpatrick store with his mum Georgine and eight-year-old sister Anna, but it can be a little bit overwhelming at times.

So when Asda Downpatrick checkout colleague Brigeen Henderson saw that George was getting a little upset on one visit, she calmly chatted to him and asked him if he'd like to have a go on the till.

Georgine, George’s mum said: "Brigeen was absolutely fantastic with him; she really made mine and George's day. She was just so kind. He loved having a go on the checkouts and kept talking about it when he got home. It may have been something small, but it was a big deal for George.

“He loves going to Asda, but sometimes he can get a little overwhelmed. But Brigeen just knew what to do and we can't praise her enough."

Brigeen, 51, who has worked at the store for seven years, has two grown-up children of her own.

She said: "I could see that George was getting a bit overwhelmed and his mum seemed a little stressed, so I just decided to go and help and opened up a till for them and asked if he'd like to have a go. George did a brilliant job scanning the shopping. He just needed a bit of help and encouragement. He was such a lovely little boy."