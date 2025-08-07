Aspects Festival 2025 Programme Unveiled

Mayor Gillian McCollum, former MP Lady Hermon, author Stephen Walker and pianist Xenia Pestova Bennett at the launch of the Aspects Festival 2025 programme.

BANGOR will once again become a hub for books, ideas and inspiration this autumn as Aspects Festival returns for its 34th year.

Running from Wednesday, September 24, to Sunday, October 5, Northern Ireland’s longest-running literature festival promises an unmissable line-up of acclaimed writers, live events and creative experiences.

From author events to intimate workshops, music and art, this year’s festival offers something for everyone who loves a good story.

Organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council, Aspects welcomes visitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond, celebrating Irish writing in all its forms.

This year’s programme is packed with events for all tastes – from poetry and nature writing to creative workshops, discussions, live music and podcast storytelling.

Audiences can also enjoy in-conversation evenings with Eamon Carr, Seán Farrell and Glenn Patterson, explore Bangor Abbey Graveyard tours and discover the work of emerging and established writers.

Among the programme highlights:

Dara McAnulty at Clandeboye – Award-winning naturalist and writer Dara McAnulty launches his new book, A Wild Child’s Guide to Nature at Night, in the stunning surroundings of Clandeboye Estate. Dara will also join internationally acclaimed Bangor-based pianist Xenia Pestova Bennett for an intimate evening weaving together words, music and nature at Studio 1A.

David Trimble: Peacemaker – A special evening at Bangor Abbey, where author Stephen Walker will discuss his new book with former MP Lady Hermon, offering revealing insights into the life and legacy of the political leader.

Carol Drinkwater: One Summer in Provence – Beloved actress and bestselling author Carol Drinkwater joins Aspects at Bangor Castle to discuss her new novel, a tale of betrayal, belonging, and unexpected love set on a sun-drenched vineyard in the south of France.

Remembering Michael Longley – This year, Aspects honours the late, legendary poet with two special events. A dedicated evening at Bangor Castle will bring together his friends and fellow writers to share memories and readings, celebrating his life and work. A special exhibition by artist Pauline Little, inspired by Longley’s poems, will run in Bangor Carnegie Library throughout September.

Ards and North Down Mayor Gillian McCollum said: “Aspects Festival brings people together – readers, writers and anyone with a love of stories, to share in the joy of words and ideas. I’d encourage everyone, whether you’re a lifelong book lover or new to the festival, to come along and experience it for yourself.”

Patricia Hamilton, Festival Director, added: “Aspects Festival has always been about connection – sparking conversations, celebrating voices from near and far, and creating space for audiences to explore new ideas.

“This year’s programme captures that spirit more than ever, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Bangor this September.”

Aspects Festival runs from September 24 to October 5 at venues across Bangor. The full line-up and tickets are available at https://aspectsfestival.com/whats-on