Association pays tribute following death of esteemed chairman

Seamus Blaney is pictured with Councillor Joan Baird, former Mayor of Moyle District Council and also a member of Moyle Twinning Association.

The well-respected Ballycastle man, who served as an independent councillor on Moyle District Council for more than two decades, passed away peacefully at Causeway Hospital on 24 June.

While Mr Blaney had been confined to his house due to illness in recent times, he never allowed his circumstances to deflect from a positive outlook.

Over the years he put his heart and soul into Moyle Twinning Association, and made his mark during visits to their twinning friends in France and Ballinasloe.

Lyle McMullan, association secretary, said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Mr Blaney’s passing and extended sincere condolences to his wife Kathleen and family circle.

“I will always remember our trips to Ballinasloe for the annual horse fair, where Seamus was assured of a warm and hearty welcome,” Mr McMullan commented.

“He had the sort of personality that made him an engaging figure, and his stories of life as a public representative and from his workdays invariably commanded a captive audience.

“Seamus enjoyed life to the full and relished meeting people in his time as an independent councillor, when he donned the chain of office as chairman.

“His popularity can be gauged from the fact that, for years, he retained the support of the electorate in Moyle when candidates attached to political parties had an easier passage.”

Mr McMullan continued: “Seamus will be fondly remembered by a wide circles of friends and I shall miss him.

“We became good friends and the association is the poorer for his passing.”