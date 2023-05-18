At Dungannon Mart, a great entry of stock saw steers saw prices to £1870

While heifers sold to £1640 675kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1400 760kg Fleckvieh (184.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves sold to £410 for a Limousin heifer.

Dungannon Mart

While bull calves sold to £360 Aberdeen Angus.

Breeding stock sold to £2900 for a 20 month old Limousin bull.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While cows and calves sold to £1500 for a Charolais cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1290 for a 390kg Charolais steer (330.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1120 335kg Charolais (335.00).

Steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steer prices topped at £1870 for a 620kg Limousin (302.00) presented by K McKenna, £1710 580kg Limousin (295.00), £1460 520kg Charolais (281.00), £1450 535kg Limousin (271.00); L McElroy £1870 705kg Charolais (265.00), £1770 650kg Charolais (272.00), £1460 540kg Charolais (270.00); J Cooke £1720 570kg Charolais (302.00), £1680 535kg Charolais (314.00), £1650 585kg Charolais (282.00), £1580 530kg Charolais (298.00), £1540 570kg Limousin (270.00), £1500 530kg Simmental (283.00); H Smith £1700 635kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00), £1650 530kg Limousin (311.00)9; N Dallas £1680 545kg Limousin (308.00); H Kerr £1620 600kg Charolais (270.00), £1580 580kg Charolais (272.00); T Brown £1580 525kg Limousin (301.00), £1510 540kg Charolais (280.00); R McAllister £1560 505kg Charolais (309.00), £1490 505kg Charolais (295.00), £1430 500kg Charolais (286.00), £1400 475kg Charolais (295.00) and Hillview Farms £1290 405kg Limousin (319.00), £1270 465kg Charolais (273.00), £1250 425kg Limousin (294.00), £1160 410kg Belgian Blue (283.00), £1130 400kg Limousin (283.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices cleared to a height of £1640 for a 675kg Aberdeen Angus (243.00) presented by N Elliott; E Greenaway £1490 540kg Limousin (276.00); J Stinson £1480 530kg Limousin (279.00); J McKenna £1440 555kg Limousin (260.00); I Young £1430 510kg Simmental (280.00), £1185 455kg Limousin (260.00), £1180 445kg Charolais (265.00) and A McGurk £1190 455kg Charolais (262.00), £1180 455kg Charolais (260.00), £1120 420kg Charolais (268.00).

Fat cows sold to £1400 for a 760kg Fleckvieh (184.00) presented by P Campbell; C Warnock £1320 715kg Friesian (185.00); A Dungannon producer £1240 675kg Hereford (184.00); B Rafferty £1220 545kg Limousin (224.00); a Sixmilecross producer £1150 605kg Friesian (190.00)9; P O’Hagan £1140 560kg Aberdeen Angus (204.00) and P Barker £870 455kg Hereford (191.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain steady with bull calves selling to £360 for a Aberdeen Angus bull presented by C Richardson, £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Crawford £350 Belgian Blue bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; Forest View Farms £340 Shorthorn beef bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; E Speers £300 Simmental bull, £280 Simmental bull, £250 Simmental bull; J McCaughey £290 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; C Elkin £270 Belgian Blue bull, £255 Aberdeen Angus bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull and E Fox £245 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £410 Charolais presented by P O’Hagan; J McCaughey £380 x 2 Friesian heifers, £260 Friesian heifer; A Williamson £370 Belgian Blue heifer; C Richardson £335 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £275 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; E Speers £275 Simmental heifer, £260 x 2 Simmental heifers; H Reid £250 x 2 Irish Moile heifers and C Elkin £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £235 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £200 Limousin heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1500 Charolais cow with a Hereford bull calf at foot presented by G Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In-calf heifers sold to £1200 Limousin presented by F Donaghy; A Dungannon producer £1160 Limousin.

Breeding bulls sold to £2900 for a Limousin presented by WJ and A Lucas.

Weanlings

Once again a entry of weanling saw male calves sell to £1290 for a 390kg Charolais (330.00) presented by M McLoughlin, £1100 385kg Aberdeen Angus (285.00), £960 345kg Charolais (276.00), £930 335kg Limousin (278.00); E Marshall £1290 430kg Limousin (299.00), £1220 410kg Limousin (297.00); J McAninley £1260 415kg Limousin (304.00), £990 355kg Charolais (280.00); N Ellison £1080 305kg Charolais (352.00), £1000 325kg Charolais (309.00); R Johnston £1070 355kg Daq (301.00); P Toland £1060 385kg Limousin (275.00), £780 2 x 255kg Limousins (306.00), £580 160kg Limousin (358.00); B Rafferty £980 290kg Charolais (338.00), £930 270kg Charolais (344.00); R Wilson £890 320kg Limousin (276.00), £820 290kg Simmental (284.00); W McKay £840 285kg Limousin (295.00), £770 270kg Limousin (282.00), £710 260kg Limousin (273.00); A Ferguson £780 255kg Speckled Park (305.00) and A Cush £640 220kg Belgian Blue (294.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement