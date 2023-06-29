Forward bullocks to 275ppk and light weights to 307ppk.

Rosslea producer 646kg Hereford bull at £1640; Tempo producer 496kg Simmental at £1280, 542kg Simmental at £1420, 518kg Aberdeen Angus at £1310; Boho producer 628kg Hereford at £1630, 634kg Charolais bull at £1560, 668kg Simmental bull at £1750; Derrylin producer 624kg Charolais bull at £1660, 604kg Charolais bull at £1550; Florencecourt producer 402kg Aberdeen Angus at £1040, 428kg Aberdeen Angus at £1060, 444kg Aberdeen Angus at £1060, 348kg Charolais at £1070, 376kg Charolais at £1100; Irvinestown producer 556kg Charolais at £1550; Aughnacloy producer 502kg Charolais at £1340, 538kg Limousin at £1270, 548kg Limousin at £1250 and Trillick producer 596kg Charolais bull at £1640, 546kg Charolais bull at £1410, 560kg Charolais bull at £1520.

Weanlings

Enniskillen Mart

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1260 for a Charolais 382kg.

Heifers sold from £620 to £1190 for a Simmental 399kg.

Ruling prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownbutler producer 389kg Charolais steer at £1240, 310kg Charolais steer at £1040, 256kg Charolais steer at £810, 296kg Charolais steer at £910; Lisnaskea producer 334kg Limousin heifer at £920, 341kg Limousin heifer at £990, 272kg Charolais steer at £970; Kesh producer 256kg Charolais heifer at £770, 279kg Charolais heifer at £840, 293kg Charolais bull at £1080, 242kg Charolais bull at £820; Garrison producer 207kg Limousin heifer at £610, 216kg Limousin heifer at £610, 186kg Limousin heifer at £600; Derrygonnelly producer 272kg Limousin heifer at £750, 382kg Charolais steer at £1260, 281kg Charolais heifer at £940, 310kg Charolais heifer at £930, 317kg Charolais heifer at £890; Irvinestown producer 314kg Charolais heifer at £930, 321kg Limousin heifer at £940, 317kg Charolais heifer at £900; Enniskillen producer 290kg Charolais bull at £1060, 408kg Charolais bull at £1270, 351kg Charolais bull at £1200, 409kg Charolais bull at £1240; Ederney producer 442kg Charolais bull at £1200, 325kg Charolais steer at £1070, 320kg Charolais steer at £950, 336kg Charolais heifer at £900; Rosslea producer 344kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £970, 438kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1140, 382kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1060, 345kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1010, 400kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1140; Trillick producer 333kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £710; Lisnaskea producer 233kg Charolais bull at £780, 266kg Limousin heifer at £770; Clogher producer 399kg Simmental heifer at £1190, 329kg Simmental heifer at £1130, 314kg Limousin heifer at £1210 and Ballinamallard producer 350kg Limousin heifer at £960, 250kg Limousin heifer at £660, 336kg Charolais heifer at £820.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 298ppk paid for a 570kg Charolais at £1700.

Medium weights to 301paid for a 422kg Charolais at £1270.

Macken producer Charolais 572kg at £1700, Charolais 600kg at £1680, Charolais 562kg at £1650 and Charolais 510kg at £1450.

Calves

Aberdeen Angus bull born May at £345, Aberdeen Angus bull born June at £325, Limousin bull born May at £300, Hereford bull born May at £280, Aberdeen Angus bull born May at £240, Aberdeen Angus bull born May at £290, Friesian bull born April at £175, Hereford bull born June at £160, Aberdeen Angus bull born April at £530, Charolais heifer born May at £380, Aberdeen Angus heifer born June at £280, Aberdeen Angus heifer born June at £200, Aberdeen Angus heifer born May at £160 and Aberdeen Angus heifer born May at £220.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suckler cows sold to a top of at £2200 paid for Simmental cow with Hereford Charolais heifer at foot.

Tempo producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £2200; Castlederg producer Hereford cow with Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £1900, Hereford cow with Blonde d'Aquitaine bull at £1880; Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais bull at £2000, Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais bull at £1700 and Augher producer Simmental cow with Charolais bull at £2120.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 237ppk paid for a 770kg Simmental at £1820.

Light weights to 268ppk paid for a 470kg Charolais at £1260.

Advertisement

Advertisement