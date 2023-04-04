Atlantic Road, Portrush, will be closed as police return to scene of fatal accident
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit will tonight (Tuesday 4 April) return to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on Saturday 12 November 2022 on Atlantic Road, Portrush.
By Joanne Knox
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST
Officers will carry out testing between 9pm and 11.30pm.
The Atlantic Road will be closed between the junction of Loguestown Road and Islandtasserty Road during this time.
Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles. Police thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.