Attractive farm extending to more than 300 acres for sale as a whole or in three lots
This attractive farm with traditional farmhouse on the Isle of Arran has uninterrupted sea views towards Ailsa Craig and the Ayrshire Coast.
With approximately 300.36 acres, it is for sale as a whole or in three lots.
Lot one comprises the farmhouse, a bothy, steading and about seven acres.
Lot two consists of good quality grazing and permanent pasture at about 70 acres.
Meanwhile, lot three comprises grazing and hill land at about 221.8 acres.
South Bank is a most attractive farm with a stone-built farmhouse, well maintained gardens, a traditional courtyard steading and a mixture of good quality grazing land and hill ground.
It is currently run as a productive sheep farm and, previously, the owners successfully ran it as farm park with sheep dog trials as an attraction.
There is a bothy and former art studio adjoining the outbuildings.
Given its close proximity to the road it is ideally located for passing trade.
The farmhouse enjoys uninterrupted sea views towards Ailsa Craig and the Ayrshire coast. It is well presented with well-proportioned rooms. It has a good-sized dining kitchen with useful utility room, living room with log burning stove, study, bathroom and conservatory overlooking the gardens towards the sea. At upper floor level there are three bedrooms, a boxroom and WC.
The steading lies at the rear of the house and forms a sheltered courtyard. It comprises a bothy, which has its own front and rear entrance with kitchen, separate living area and shower room with separate WC. This could have potential to provide possible rental income subject to appropriate consents.
There is a former studio/gallery which leads to a large workshop and a variety of sheds for multi-purpose use, including garage, log store and tool shed.
To the side of the steading is sheep handling pens.
The gardens have been well maintained and are laid out mainly in lawn with a variety of mature trees and shrubs. Grazing land of about seven acres is situated close to the house and steading. The land is well fenced and drained.
Commenting on the property, estate agent, Lauren Howie, said: “This is an excellent opportunity of acquire a most attractive farm. The acreage and quality of the land combined with the farmhouse and buildings, provide a number of options for diversification”.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing contact Lauren Howie on 01292 886544 or email [email protected]