'Attractive’ mixed arable and livestock farm with over 150 acres of land now on the market

Bankhead Farm is situated in a desirable and accessible part of West Fife.

The farm has been in the vendor’s family for three generations and has been centred on a mixed arable and livestock enterprise.

The current farming system is based on spring barley, which is sold for malting although historically the land has produced high yields of oats, wheat and winter barley. The current owners of the farm run a winter farm produce shop within one of the sheds.

Bankhead is also home to a herd of around 20 suckler cows which are grazed in the summer on grassland and housed in a cattle court in the winter months.

The property extends to 155.82 acres in total, with the agricultural land being about 152.80 acres.

Alistair Christie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, commented: “This is a very attractive farm with stunning views of the Firth of Forth, offering an excellent opportunity for the purchaser to continue with the arable and livestock enterprise, as well as considering potential diversification opportunities, given the accessible location and panoramic outlook.

“There is the potential to develop the bothy into an additional home or a short-term let, subject to planning permission, which may be of interest to the purchaser.

“Despite the beautiful setting, Bankhead is very accessible, a stone’s throw from the village of Cairneyhill and with easy access to Dunfermline, Stirling and Edinburgh,” Alistair added.

The farmhouse is a traditional five-bedroom dwelling which is well presented throughout. It is situated in the heart of the farm, with incredible views of the surrounding countryside, across the Firth of Forth and the three Forth bridges.

The farmhouse has been used as two separate homes, but there is a useful interlinking door which connects the two units together. The accommodation would provide a fantastic family home or could continue to be used as two separate dwellings if preferred.

Bankhead Farm is well equipped with a useful range of farm buildings which lie to the north and west of the farmhouse and there is a sizeable yard area adjacent to the buildings.

The land has been classified as Grade 2 and Grade 3 by the James Hutton Institute and is well suited to growing a wide variety of high-yielding crops. The most recent cropping is a wide range of vegetable crops, which have been sold through the farm shop, and spring barley, although other cereal crops have been grown in the past. One of the fields is currently down to grass and used for cattle grazing and forage production.

The land is generally of a southerly aspect, rising overall from approximately 27m above sea level at the southwest corner to approximately 55m above sea level at its highest point. The fields are of a good practical size and are mainly accessed via internal farm tracks.

The village of Cairneyhill is within a five-minute drive and has good local amenities including shops, primary school, restaurants and cafes.

The town of Dunfermline is less than 10 minutes by car, offering a much wider range of amenities including a train station, secondary school and a number of supermarkets. The city of Stirling is less than 20 miles while Edinburgh is less than 25 miles.

This part of Fife is well served by a wide variety of agricultural contractors, merchants and suppliers, with regular livestock sales held in Stirling at the United Auctions and Caledonian Marts.

Bankhead Farm is for sale though Galbraith for Offers Over £1,800,000.

