Glenboig Farm is situated in a highly accessible location within central Scotland.

The owners have farmed Glenboig since 1912, initially as tenants, before subsequently purchasing the farm in 1969.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith who is handling the sale, commented: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-managed and compact farming operation located in a particularly accessible location.

“The farm is equipped with an attractive B-listed farmhouse, a modern three-bedroom bungalow and an extensive and adaptable range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

“There are two telecom masts providing an additional source of income, and the farmland is all in good heart and within a ring fenced block.

“There is great potential for the purchaser to take on this established and versatile landholding.

“The location is noted for its accessibility, being less than half an hour from the centre of Glasgow,” Duncan added.

Glenboig Farmhouse offers spacious and attractive accommodation over three levels, including a dining kitchen, two public rooms, two bedrooms and a large attic room, with scope to further reconfigure the internal layout via the bothy area which is accessed via a separate staircase and includes a living room and bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

The farmhouse benefits from a large and private garden area, with areas of lawn and timber decking.

The bungalow, Glenheath, was built in 1982 and includes a spacious kitchen, utility room, dining room, large living room, and three bedrooms, plus a large well cared for garden and a double garage.

Glenboig Farm is equipped with an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings which are situated adjacent to the farmhouse and to the north of the bungalow, all well maintained.

There are two telecom masts on the land, one of which is currently let for £2,250 per annum and the other is let for £4,000 per annum (on a year to year basis and subject to active lease renewal discussions). The telecom masts are situated on the western periphery of the farm.

The farmland extends to approximately 60.92 Ha (150.53 Acres) and comprises a productive mix of arable and grassland which has been used for grazing livestock and for hay and haylage production.

The land is predominantly classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.2, with a small area of Grade 5.3. The fields are well laid out and can easily accommodate modern machinery, with the majority having access to mains-fed water troughs.

Glenboig Farm is situated on the edge of the village of Glenboig in North Lanarkshire, and some of the land may present longer term development opportunities, subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.

The village of Glenboig has a good range of day to day amenities including a primary school, while the nearby towns of Coatbridge and Cumbernauld offer a wider range of services.

The farm benefits from nearby connections to the M73, M80 and M8 motorways providing excellent links to Glasgow (12 miles), Edinburgh (44 miles) and Stirling (21 miles).

Glenboig Farm is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £1,350,000.

1 . Glenboig Farm Glenboig Farm, now on the market through Galbraith, is an adaptable mixed farming unit of about 150.5 acres. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2 . Glenboig Farm The fields are well laid out and can easily accommodate modern machinery, with the majority having access to mains-fed water troughs. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales