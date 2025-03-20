ATU and Mountbellew Agricultural College sign memorandum of understanding
The MOU signed at Mountbellew Agricultural College sets out a framework for further cooperation in programme development, research initiatives and student engagement opportunities.
Under the MOU, Mountbellew Agricultural College and ATU will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including the development and delivery of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, shared access to library services and academic resources, joint research and innovation projects, and partnerships in industry engagement and student placements.
Dr Orla Flynn, president of ATU, said: “This MOU formalises a long-standing partnership between Mountbellew Agricultural College and ATU, reinforcing our shared commitment to providing top-quality education and research in agriculture and environmental sciences. By working together, we can expand opportunities for students and staff, enhance academic offerings, and drive innovation in key sectors vital to the region and beyond.”
Dr Edna Curley, head of Mountbellew Agricultural College, added: “This partnership strengthens Mountbellew Agricultural College’s role as a leader in agricultural education and training, ensuring our students have access to the highest standards of teaching, research, and industry engagement.”
The agreement will remain in force for an initial period of five years, with provisions for renewal and periodic review to ensure continued alignment with strategic goals.
The signing ceremony at Mountbellew Agricultural College marks not only a continuation of past collaborations but also a promising new chapter in the relationship between these two institutions, as they work together to shape the future of agricultural education and research in Ireland.
