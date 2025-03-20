ATU and Mountbellew Agricultural College sign memorandum of understanding

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and Mountbellew Agricultural College have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) deepening academic collaboration and advancing research and educational opportunities in the agricultural and environmental sectors.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MOU signed at Mountbellew Agricultural College sets out a framework for further cooperation in programme development, research initiatives and student engagement opportunities.

Under the MOU, Mountbellew Agricultural College and ATU will collaborate on a range of initiatives, including the development and delivery of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, shared access to library services and academic resources, joint research and innovation projects, and partnerships in industry engagement and student placements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Orla Flynn, president of ATU, said: “This MOU formalises a long-standing partnership between Mountbellew Agricultural College and ATU, reinforcing our shared commitment to providing top-quality education and research in agriculture and environmental sciences. By working together, we can expand opportunities for students and staff, enhance academic offerings, and drive innovation in key sectors vital to the region and beyond.”

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and Mountbellew Agricultural College have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) deepening academic collaboration and advancing research and educational opportunities in the agricultural and environmental sectors

Dr Edna Curley, head of Mountbellew Agricultural College, added: “This partnership strengthens Mountbellew Agricultural College’s role as a leader in agricultural education and training, ensuring our students have access to the highest standards of teaching, research, and industry engagement.”

The agreement will remain in force for an initial period of five years, with provisions for renewal and periodic review to ensure continued alignment with strategic goals.

The signing ceremony at Mountbellew Agricultural College marks not only a continuation of past collaborations but also a promising new chapter in the relationship between these two institutions, as they work together to shape the future of agricultural education and research in Ireland.