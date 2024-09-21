Auctus championing calf success at McCammond’s Farm outside Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Jonny McCammond farms near Shanes Castle, outside Antrim town, milking 140 cows and calving all year round.

Jonny is pictured with Auctus Business Development Manager, Lorraine Killen with a pen of newborn calves after being started on Champion calf milk replacer.

Jonny’s father, Stephen, sadly passed away in July 2023 following a short illness and it left Jonny and his brother Gary to take the reigns of the family farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past 12 months, the milk herd has doubled in size and tireless work is being carried out to improve all areas of the farm, with calf rearing being one of these key areas.

Jonny with Auctus Business Development Manager, Lorraine Killen. (Pic: Freelance)

The McCammond farm uses two products from Auctus.

They believe this has helped their calf rearing methods hugely - Champion calf milk replacer and First Fibre.

After feeding colostrum from the parlour for four days, they move the calves on to Champion calf milk replacer.

Feeding a total of six litres per calf per day, Jonny mentioned that the calves are “thriving more than ever before”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonny said: “We began using Champion when we saw that our calves weren’t thriving as well as we would have liked.

“Within a few days of feeding it, we had different calves. They were full of energy, showing an interest in eating meal and came running when they saw milk being mixed.”

Champion is a whey based milk replacer offering 23.5% and 20% oil and fat making it a perfect product for rearing both replacement heifers and beef calves side by side.

The Triple Shield Protection enzyme health package along with an extremely strong vitamin and mineral inclusion, leave calves healthier and stronger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonny is also feeding First Fibre, a supplementary high fibre feed of lucerne, first generation Timothy Grass and dried straw along with 30% ration, vitamin and mineral package and gut protection.

Jonny explained: “We were struggling to get our meal intakes going.

“Lorraine from Auctus came out to the farm and gave us a lot of advice, which made a massive difference.

“One of the things she recommended was to try First Fibre and we haven’t looked back. I wouldn’t rear calves without it now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Formulated to promote rumen development, First Fibre is a highly palatable source of fibre with a balanced vitamin, mineral and amino acid inclusion with a chop length of less than 5cm, offering the necessary scratch factor to stimulate papillae in the rumen for bacterial development.

“The fact that we have back up and on farm support from Auctus means a lot”, said Jonny. “We know that if we have an issue or need advice, we can just lift the phone and Lorraine will call in.”

Auctus specialise in young animal health and nutritional products and are renowned for their unparalleled approach to calf rearing.

If you would like to hear more about any of the Auctus product range, you can contact Lorraine Killen on 07342 259225 or email [email protected]