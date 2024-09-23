Aughnacullion flock claims Champion Hilltown Texel sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Texel breeders returned to Hilltown Market for their annual sale of pedigree rams. A huge thank you goes to Fane Valley for their continued sponsorship of the event and to judge Stewart Ferris Bellefield Flock for taking the time to judge the pre-sale Fane Valley Championship.

Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion Flock claimed Mr Ferris’s first place rosette and overall Fane Valley Champion. Aughancullion Golden Balls, CUN2306803(2), is a Mullan Eagle Eye son out of a Knap Vital Spark sired dam. He later sold to top the Shearling Ram trade at 1200gns to C Straney. This sheep’s pen mate Aughnacullion Golden Boy, CUN2306801(2), from the same sire also sold to lead the prices for shearling trade at 950gns to M Copeland. Catching the judge’s eye for second place was Cynthia Aiken’s Carnew exhib, Carnew Governer, QAC2300786. Used as a lamb this sheep is a Harestone Eldorado son out of an Arkle Big Red dam and later changed hands to Richard Ranaghan for 820gns. Next in line for the third place rosette was a Kiltariff exhibit from Messrs Barclay Bell & Sons. Kiltariff Gakpo, BBK2301351(E1) is a Carnew Flash son out of a Cowel Viceroy sired ewe and later saw the hammer drop at 700gns to Margaret King. Also in demand was J Wilson & J&A Moses with their Blackstown exhibit, Blackstown Got You, WWB2301982(E2) selling for 800gns to W J & S Bingham.

Taking the red rosette and overall Fane Valley Reserve Champion was Millburn Hes The Boy, ERX2400847(E1) from Naomi & Rian O’Hare. This 34K Claybury Dunkirk son out of a Ballykeel Eggle Piggle dam has seen ET brothers sell to 3.5K. He sold to top the market prices to the same buyer as the Champion for 1400gns. Coming in close behind at 1350gns from the same pen was Millburn Hitman, ERX2400841, a 24K New View Electrifying son out of a dam by Ballykeel Eggle Piggle which was this year’s Millburn Show Ewe, claiming 1st place at Lurgan. Keeping it in the family, second place went to Pearse & Brodie O’Hare for their Ballykeel exhibit, OHP2400817(E1), also a New View Electrifying son out of a Hilltop ewe by knock Crackerjack. The judge’s third place rosette was claimed by Michael Cunnningham Aughnacullion Flock with Aughnacullion High Tower, CUN2406843(2). A Mullan Eagle Eye son again out of a Knap Bonanza dam he later sold for 880gns.

Fane Valley Show Championship

Hilltown Texel Sale Champion, a Shearling Ram from Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion Flock

Shearling Ram Class

1 Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion

2 Cynthia Aiken Carnew

3 Messrs B Bell & Sons Kiltariff

Hilltown Texel Sale Resrve Champion and sale leader from Naomi O'Hare Millburn Flock

4 J&R Walmsley White Water Farm

5 Liam McPolin Tamnaharry

Ram Lamb Class

1 Naomi & Rian O’Hare Millburn

2 Pearse & Brodie O’Hare Ballykeel

3 Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion

4 Messrs B Bell & Sons Kiltariff

5 Iain & William MacRoberts Magherally

6 John Joe O’Hare Leode Road

Fane Valley Champion: Michael Cunningham Aughnacullion

Fane Valley Reserve Champion: Naomi & Rian O’Hare Millburn

Other Leading prices

Shearling Rams

J Killen 650gns; 650gns

S Burns 700gns

Ram Lambs

Liam McPolin 850gns; 750gns

I & W MacRoberts 820gns

Messrs B Bell & Sons 700gns

Stewart Ferris 700gns; 600gns

J Killen 620gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin on 11th October and Ballymena on 14th October. Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.