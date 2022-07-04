‘Austen had a love for souls’

We published his final article last Saturday, 25th June. He saw it just a few hours before he passed away.

To the very end of his life, Austen had a love for the souls of men, women and children. He was a Sunday School teacher for many years in Shimna Gospel Hall, and reached out to the town of Newcastle and surrounding villages with the gospel message.

A service of thanksgiving was held in the Northfield marquee on Wednesday, followed by a private burial.

Austen Alexander

Here is Austen’s testimony, which he wrote in 2011:

“I was born in Newcastle during World War 2 and raised on a small mixed farm near Maghera Village — the only son of William and Ethel, with five sisters. There were thirteen in our father’s family, so it seemed as if we grew up in one big clan of cousins, uncles and aunts.

“I loved life on the farm with all the other activities, but something was missing. From an early age, after hearing the gospel from Sunday School teachers and going to meetings, I knew that I needed a Saviour.

“However, there seemed to be plenty of time, until one day I was playing with a few boys in the schoolyard in Dundrum. Laurence ran out into the path of a lorry loaded with stones. I can still visualize him lying dead on the road. How that spoke to me.

“In 1952 special meetings commenced in Shimna Road Gospel Hall, when Mr Jim Hutchinson and Mr Charles McEwen were the speakers. During those meetings about twenty-six people were saved, but not me. I tripped over the simplicity of it all.

“Early in 1953 Mr Hutchinson came back for one week. On the very first night, as he read from Acts 16:31, like the jailer in the story I believed on the Lord Jesus Christ and was saved. And, like the jailer, the Lord has since given me household salvation. Praise His holy name.”